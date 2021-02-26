Activewear Market Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future

Activewear Market in India 2019 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Activewear Market in India 2019 Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are DIDA Brothers Company Private Limited, HRX, Adidas India Private Limited, Asics India Private Limited, Decathlon Sports India Private Limited, Fila Sports India Private Limited, Nike India Private Limited, Puma Sports India Private Limited, Reebok India Company, Skechers Retail India Private Limited.





You can get free access to samples from the report here: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2577598-activewear-market-in-india-2019





With increasing disposable income and evolving lifestyle preferences, people are incorporating wellness routines in their busy lifestyles with the aim of leading a healthy life. The activewear market in India, benefitting from this development, has witnessed significant growth.

Market insights

Over the last decade, the activewear market in India has witnessed a steady growth in terms of market revenue. The market was valued at INR 466.90 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach INR 997.83 Bn by 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.59%, during the 2019-2024 period. Higher participation of women and kids in sports activities and promotion of athleisure as casual wear has led to the expansion of the activewear market in India. Rising popularity of online retail channels as a mode of distribution has further propelled market growth. However, the presence of counterfeit activewear products acts as a major restraining factor for the market.



Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/2577598-activewear-market-in-india-2019





Market segmentation analysis

Based on product type, the activewear market in India is categorized as footwear, apparel, and other sports accessories segments. Headbands, hats, caps, and visors constitute the other sports accessories segment. Value-wise, in 2018, the footwear segment held the largest market share (50.33%). This segment has a strong presence of international brands like Adidas, Reebok, Nike, and Puma. Increasing demand of sports-inspired or athletic casual footwear is expected to facilitate the growth of this segment during the forecast period. The apparel segment generated a revenue of INR 193.39 Bn in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.37% during the forecast period. Heightened awareness regarding fitness and wellness, coupled with celebrity-endorsement is expected to fuel the demand for activewear.Competition analysis

The activewear market in India is dominated by foreign players like Adidas India Private Limited, Decathlon Sports India Private Limited, Nike India Private Limited, and Puma Sports India Private Limited. Amid these international brands, domestic players are striving to strengthen their footprint in India by offering products at a lower price range than their international counterparts for consumers in tier II and tier III cities. With increase in sizeable funding and endorsements from Bollywood and sports celebrities for domestic activewear start-ups, the activewear market in India is expected to rejuvenate shortly.





Buy this research report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2577598



Key Answers Captured in Study are

Which geography would have better demand for product/services?

What strategies of big players help them acquire share in regional market?

Countries that may see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

How feasible is market for long term investment?

What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the Activewear Market in 2019 market?

Risk side analysis involved with suppliers in specific geography?

What influencing factors driving the demand of Activewear Market in 2019 near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Activewear Market in India 2019 market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2577598-activewear-market-in-india-2019



Some extract from Table of Contents

• Overview of Activewear Market in India 2019 Market

• Activewear Market in 2019 Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2019-2025)

• Activewear Market in 2019 Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2019-2025)

• Activewear Market in 2019 Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2019-2025)

• Activewear Market in 2019 Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

• Activewear Market in 2019 Competitive Situation and Trends

• Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

• Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Activewear Market in 2019

• Activewear Market in India 2019 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Research Conclusions





Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia or Oceania [Australia and New Zealand].



Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]





Connect with us atLinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter