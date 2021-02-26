Gold Loan Market: Good Value & Room to Grow Ahead Seen

Gold Loan Market in India 2020 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Gold Loan Market in India 2020 Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Axis Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Federal Bank Limited, HDFC Bank Limited, ICICI Limited, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, Manappuram Finance Limited, Muthoot Finance Limited, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India.







You can get free access to samples from the report here: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2688527-gold-loan-market-in-india-2020





In India, gold is considered to be a sign of social status, financial security and cultural legacy. As of 2019, households in India assembled about 25,000 tons of gold, making the country the largest holder of the yellow metal in the world. Rural communities account for ~65% of the total gold demand in the country. Owing to the sentimental value that Indians associate with this indispensable item, people seldom sell it to meet financial emergencies. They prefer to pledge gold as collateral to secure short-term loans. Gold loans enjoy a relatively low interest rate that varies between 9.5% and 24%, and have a flexible tenure (ranging from a few days to 5 years).

The gold loan market in India was valued at ~INR 2,921.42 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach ~INR 6,275.40 Bn by 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~12.75% during the 2020-2025 period.





Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/2688527-gold-loan-market-in-india-2020





Segment insights:

The Indian gold loan market is segmented into organized gold loan market, also known as formal gold loan market and unorganized gold loan market or the informal gold loan market. The organized gold loan segment includes public banks, private banks, small finance banks, co-operative banks, NBFCs and Nidhi companies. In contrast, the unorganized sector is dominated by money lenders and pawnbrokers.

Impact of COVID-19:

The Indian gold loan market has witnessed a positive impact on business during the nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Gold loan products have experienced rapid growth than other retail banking products during this period. Due to economic distress and job losses, gold is acting as an insurance policy, as well as a retirement plan across India. People are availing gold loans to fulfill their immediate fund requirements.

Moreover, demand for gold loan is further expected to expand as risk profiles of borrowers have depreciated considerably and lenders are becoming risk-averse. Many NBFCs are facing liquidity crisis, which is deteriorating their liquidity capacity. Therefore, gold loans are becoming a fallback plan for borrowers who are denied loan through regular channels.





Buy this research report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2688527



Key Answers Captured in Study are

Which geography would have better demand for product/services?

What strategies of big players help them acquire share in regional market?

Countries that may see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

How feasible is market for long term investment?

What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the Gold Loan Market in 2020 market?

Risk side analysis involved with suppliers in specific geography?

What influencing factors driving the demand of Gold Loan Market in 2020 near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Gold Loan Market in India 2020 market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2688527-gold-loan-market-in-india-2020



Some extract from Table of Contents

• Overview of Gold Loan Market in India 2020 Market

• Gold Loan Market in 2020 Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2019-2025)

• Gold Loan Market in 2020 Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2019-2025)

• Gold Loan Market in 2020 Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2019-2025)

• Gold Loan Market in 2020 Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

• Gold Loan Market in 2020 Competitive Situation and Trends

• Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

• Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Gold Loan Market in 2020

• Gold Loan Market in India 2020 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Research Conclusions





Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia or Oceania [Australia and New Zealand].



Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]





Connect with us atLinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter