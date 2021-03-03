Global Smart Labels Market Research Report 2021 – 2023

A smart label is an item identification slip that contains more advanced technologies than conventional bar code data. The most common enhancements in smart labels are EAS Labels, RFID Labels, Sensing Labels, Electronic Shelf Labels, NFC Tags, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Labels in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Smart Labels Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Smart Labels Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Malaysia Smart Labels Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Smart Labels Market 2019 (%)

The global Smart Labels market was valued at 7094.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 12540 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period. While the Smart Labels market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Smart Labels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Smart Labels production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Smart Labels Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

Malaysia Smart Labels Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

EAS Labels

RFID Labels

Sensing Labels

Electronic Shelf Labels

NFC Tags

Malaysia Smart Labels Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

Malaysia Smart Labels Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Logistic

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Smart Labels Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Smart Labels Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Smart Labels Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)

Total Malaysia Smart Labels Market Competitors Sales Market Share by

Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Checkpoint Systems (CCL)

Avery Dennison

Sato Holdings Corporation

Tyco Sensormatic

Smartrac

SES (imagotag)

Zebra

Fujitsu

Honeywell

TAG Company

Paragon ID

Century

Pricer

Alien Technology

Invengo Information Technology

Multi-Color Corporation

Samsung

E Ink

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Smart Labels Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia Smart Labels Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Smart Labels Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia Smart Labels Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia Smart Labels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Malaysia Smart Labels Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Smart Labels Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Malaysia Smart Labels Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Malaysia Smart Labels Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Malaysia Smart Labels Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Malaysia Smart Labels Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Labels Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers Smart Labels Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Labels Players in Malaysia

3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Smart Labels Companies

3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Labels Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Malaysia Smart Labels Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 EAS Labels

4.1.3 RFID Labels

4.1.4 Sensing Labels

4.1.5 Electronic Shelf Labels

4.1.6 NFC Tags

4.2 By Type – Malaysia Smart Labels Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Malaysia Smart Labels Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Malaysia Smart Labels Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Malaysia Smart Labels Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Malaysia Smart Labels Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Malaysia Smart Labels Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Malaysia Smart Labels Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Malaysia Smart Labels Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Malaysia Smart Labels Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Malaysia Smart Labels Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Automotive

5.1.3 Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

5.1.4 Logistic

5.1.5 Retail

5.1.6 Manufacturing

5.1.7 Others

5.2 By Application – Malaysia Smart Labels Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Malaysia Smart Labels Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Malaysia Smart Labels Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Malaysia Smart Labels Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Malaysia Smart Labels Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Malaysia Smart Labels Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Malaysia Smart Labels Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Malaysia Smart Labels Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Malaysia Smart Labels Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Checkpoint Systems (CCL)

6.1.1 Checkpoint Systems (CCL) Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Checkpoint Systems (CCL) Business Overview

6.1.3 Checkpoint Systems (CCL) Smart Labels Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Checkpoint Systems (CCL) Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Checkpoint Systems (CCL) Key News

6.2 Avery Dennison

6.2.1 Avery Dennison Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Avery Dennison Business Overview

6.2.3 Avery Dennison Smart Labels Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Avery Dennison Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Avery Dennison Key News

6.3 Sato Holdings Corporation

6.3.1 Sato Holdings Corporation Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Sato Holdings Corporation Business Overview

6.3.3 Sato Holdings Corporation Smart Labels Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Sato Holdings Corporation Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Sato Holdings Corporation Key News

6.4 Tyco Sensormatic

6.4.1 Tyco Sensormatic Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Tyco Sensormatic Business Overview

6.4.3 Tyco Sensormatic Smart Labels Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Tyco Sensormatic Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Tyco Sensormatic Key News

6.5 Smartrac

6.5.1 Smartrac Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Smartrac Business Overview

6.5.3 Smartrac Smart Labels Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Smartrac Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Smartrac Key News

6.6 SES (imagotag)

6.6.1 SES (imagotag) Corporate Summary

6.6.2 SES (imagotag) Business Overview

6.6.3 SES (imagotag) Smart Labels Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 SES (imagotag) Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 SES (imagotag) Key News

6.7 Zebra

6.6.1 Zebra Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Zebra Business Overview

6.6.3 Zebra Smart Labels Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Zebra Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Zebra Key News

6.8 Fujitsu

6.8.1 Fujitsu Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Fujitsu Business Overview

6.8.3 Fujitsu Smart Labels Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Fujitsu Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Fujitsu Key News

6.9 Honeywell

6.9.1 Honeywell Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Honeywell Business Overview

6.9.3 Honeywell Smart Labels Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Honeywell Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Honeywell Key News

6.10 TAG Company

6.10.1 TAG Company Corporate Summary

6.10.2 TAG Company Business Overview

6.10.3 TAG Company Smart Labels Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 TAG Company Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.10.5 TAG Company Key News

6.11 Paragon ID

6.11.1 Paragon ID Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Paragon ID Smart Labels Business Overview

6.11.3 Paragon ID Smart Labels Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Paragon ID Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Paragon ID Key News

6.12 Century

6.12.1 Century Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Century Smart Labels Business Overview

6.12.3 Century Smart Labels Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Century Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Century Key News

6.13 Pricer

6.13.1 Pricer Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Pricer Smart Labels Business Overview

6.13.3 Pricer Smart Labels Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Pricer Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Pricer Key News

6.14 Alien Technology

6.14.1 Alien Technology Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Alien Technology Smart Labels Business Overview

6.14.3 Alien Technology Smart Labels Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Alien Technology Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Alien Technology Key News

6.15 Invengo Information Technology

6.15.1 Invengo Information Technology Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Invengo Information Technology Smart Labels Business Overview

6.15.3 Invengo Information Technology Smart Labels Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Invengo Information Technology Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Invengo Information Technology Key News

6.16 Multi-Color Corporation

6.16.1 Multi-Color Corporation Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Multi-Color Corporation Smart Labels Business Overview

6.16.3 Multi-Color Corporation Smart Labels Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Multi-Color Corporation Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Multi-Color Corporation Key News

6.17 Samsung

6.17.1 Samsung Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Samsung Smart Labels Business Overview

6.17.3 Samsung Smart Labels Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Samsung Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Samsung Key News

6.18 E Ink

6.18.1 E Ink Corporate Summary

6.18.2 E Ink Smart Labels Business Overview

6.18.3 E Ink Smart Labels Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 E Ink Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.18.5 E Ink Key News

6.19 Displaydata

6.19.1 Displaydata Corporate Summary

6.19.2 Displaydata Smart Labels Business Overview

6.19.3 Displaydata Smart Labels Major Product Offerings

6.19.4 Displaydata Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.19.5 Displaydata Key News

….continued

