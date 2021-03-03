Global Smart Labels Market Research Report 2026

A smart label is an item identification slip that contains more advanced technologies than conventional bar code data. The most common enhancements in smart labels are EAS Labels, RFID Labels, Sensing Labels, Electronic Shelf Labels, NFC Tags, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Labels in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Smart Labels Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Smart Labels Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Brazil Smart Labels Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Smart Labels Market 2019 (%)

The global Smart Labels market was valued at 7094.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 12540 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period. While the Smart Labels market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Smart Labels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Smart Labels production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Smart Labels Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

Brazil Smart Labels Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

EAS Labels

RFID Labels

Sensing Labels

Electronic Shelf Labels

NFC Tags

Brazil Smart Labels Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

Brazil Smart Labels Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Logistic

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Smart Labels Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Smart Labels Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Smart Labels Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)

Total Brazil Smart Labels Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Checkpoint Systems (CCL)

Avery Dennison

Sato Holdings Corporation

Tyco Sensormatic

Smartrac

SES (imagotag)

Zebra

Fujitsu

Honeywell

TAG Company

Paragon ID

Century

Pricer

Alien Technology

Invengo Information Technology

Multi-Color Corporation

Samsung

E Ink

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Smart Labels Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Smart Labels Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Smart Labels Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Smart Labels Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Smart Labels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil Smart Labels Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Smart Labels Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil Smart Labels Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil Smart Labels Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Brazil Smart Labels Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Brazil Smart Labels Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Labels Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Smart Labels Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Labels Players in Brazil

3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Smart Labels Companies

3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Labels Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Brazil Smart Labels Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 EAS Labels

4.1.3 RFID Labels

4.1.4 Sensing Labels

4.1.5 Electronic Shelf Labels

4.1.6 NFC Tags

4.2 By Type – Brazil Smart Labels Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Brazil Smart Labels Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Brazil Smart Labels Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Brazil Smart Labels Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Brazil Smart Labels Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Brazil Smart Labels Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Brazil Smart Labels Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Brazil Smart Labels Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Brazil Smart Labels Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Brazil Smart Labels Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Automotive

5.1.3 Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

5.1.4 Logistic

5.1.5 Retail

5.1.6 Manufacturing

5.1.7 Others

5.2 By Application – Brazil Smart Labels Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Brazil Smart Labels Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Brazil Smart Labels Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Brazil Smart Labels Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Brazil Smart Labels Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Brazil Smart Labels Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Brazil Smart Labels Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Brazil Smart Labels Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Brazil Smart Labels Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Checkpoint Systems (CCL)

6.1.1 Checkpoint Systems (CCL) Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Checkpoint Systems (CCL) Business Overview

6.1.3 Checkpoint Systems (CCL) Smart Labels Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Checkpoint Systems (CCL) Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Checkpoint Systems (CCL) Key News

6.2 Avery Dennison

6.2.1 Avery Dennison Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Avery Dennison Business Overview

6.2.3 Avery Dennison Smart Labels Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Avery Dennison Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Avery Dennison Key News

6.3 Sato Holdings Corporation

6.3.1 Sato Holdings Corporation Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Sato Holdings Corporation Business Overview

6.3.3 Sato Holdings Corporation Smart Labels Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Sato Holdings Corporation Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Sato Holdings Corporation Key News

6.4 Tyco Sensormatic

6.4.1 Tyco Sensormatic Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Tyco Sensormatic Business Overview

6.4.3 Tyco Sensormatic Smart Labels Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Tyco Sensormatic Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Tyco Sensormatic Key News

6.5 Smartrac

6.5.1 Smartrac Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Smartrac Business Overview

6.5.3 Smartrac Smart Labels Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Smartrac Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Smartrac Key News

6.6 SES (imagotag)

6.6.1 SES (imagotag) Corporate Summary

6.6.2 SES (imagotag) Business Overview

6.6.3 SES (imagotag) Smart Labels Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 SES (imagotag) Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.6.5 SES (imagotag) Key News

6.7 Zebra

6.6.1 Zebra Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Zebra Business Overview

6.6.3 Zebra Smart Labels Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Zebra Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Zebra Key News

6.8 Fujitsu

6.8.1 Fujitsu Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Fujitsu Business Overview

6.8.3 Fujitsu Smart Labels Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Fujitsu Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Fujitsu Key News

6.9 Honeywell

6.9.1 Honeywell Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Honeywell Business Overview

6.9.3 Honeywell Smart Labels Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Honeywell Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Honeywell Key News

6.10 TAG Company

….continued

