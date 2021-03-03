Global Isolated Gate Drivers Software Market Research Report 2017-2026.

A gate driver is a power amplifier that accepts a low-power input from a controller IC and produces a high-current drive input for the gate of a high-power transistor such as an IGBT or power MOSFET. Gate drivers can be provided either on-chip or as a discrete module.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Isolated Gate Drivers in France, including the following market information:

France Isolated Gate Drivers Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Isolated Gate Drivers Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)

France Isolated Gate Drivers Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)

Top Five Competitors in France Isolated Gate Drivers Market 2019 (%)

The global Isolated Gate Drivers market was valued at 115.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 136 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. While the Isolated Gate Drivers market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Isolated Gate Drivers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Isolated Gate Drivers production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Isolated Gate Drivers Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)

France Isolated Gate Drivers Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Isolated IGBT Gate Driver

Isolated MOSFET Gate Driver

Others

France Isolated Gate Drivers Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)

France Isolated Gate Drivers Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Industrial

Automotive

Enterprise

Telecommunications

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Isolated Gate Drivers Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Isolated Gate Drivers Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Isolated Gate Drivers Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Pcs)

Total France Isolated Gate Drivers Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Texas Instruments

Analog Devices

Infineon

STMicroelectronics

Broadcom

Silicon Labs

On Semiconductor

ROHM Semiconductor

List of CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Isolated Gate Drivers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France Isolated Gate Drivers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Isolated Gate Drivers Overall Market Size

2.1 France Isolated Gate Drivers Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Isolated Gate Drivers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France Isolated Gate Drivers Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Isolated Gate Drivers Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France Isolated Gate Drivers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France Isolated Gate Drivers Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 France Isolated Gate Drivers Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 France Isolated Gate Drivers Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Isolated Gate Drivers Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 France Manufacturers Isolated Gate Drivers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isolated Gate Drivers Players in France

3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Isolated Gate Drivers Companies

3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isolated Gate Drivers Companies

