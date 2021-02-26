A2P messaging Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Infobip, Orange, Route Mobile

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 200 pages, titled as ‘Global A2P messaging market Size study, by Component (Platform and A2P Service), by Deployment mode (On-premises, Cloud), by Application (Authentication Services, Promotional and Marketing Services, Customer Relationship Management Services, Pushed Content Services, Interactive Messages), by Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Retail and eCommerce, Hyperlocal Businesses, Healthcare, Travel and Hospitality) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention. The identification of hot and emerging players is completed by profiling 50+ Industry players; some of the profiled players are AT & T, Sinch, China Mobile, Infobip, Orange, Route Mobile, Comviva, Twilio , BICS, Syniverse. The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026



Summary

Global A2P messaging market is valued at approximately USD 60.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.2 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. A2P messaging is one of the most consistent channels that enables active customer engagement. A2P messaging is widely utilized throughout myriad industries such as retail, finance, logistics, healthcare, and transport. Moreover, the vast security presented by mobile networking system, extensive penetration of smartphones globally, and massive open rates of SMS messaging is projected to skyrocket the acceptance of A2P messaging activities over the forecast period. For instance, as per Statista, in 2018, number of smartphones user in China is than any country in the world at around 850 million. India had the next most smartphone users, however less than half as many in China. Further, the United States and Western Europe, smartphone access was highest in Australia, South Korea, Israel, and as more than 80 percent of the population is using a smartphone in these countries. Japan and Canada are significant exceptions to the 70 percent mark, with access rates just over 65 percent. However, degree of rules and regulations fluctuates from country-to-country, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.



The regional analysis of the global A2P messaging market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing adoption of mobile technologies among different industry verticals in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, due to massive mobile subscriber base, enterprises in this region across APAC.



Major market player included in this report are:

AT & T, Sinch, China Mobile, Infobip, Orange, Route Mobile, Comviva, Twilio , BICS, Syniverse



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Component: Platform, A2P Service

By Deployment mode: On-premises, Cloud

By Application: Authentication Services, Promotional and Marketing Services, Customer Relationship Management Services, Pushed Content Services, Interactive Messages

By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Retail and eCommerce, Hyperlocal Businesses, Healthcare, Travel and Hospitality





By Region:

North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027.



It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date.

