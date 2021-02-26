Marketing Analytics Software Market to Register Growth of ~14%, See Why

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 200 pages, titled as ‘Global Marketing Analytics Software Market Size study, by Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), by Application (Online Marketing, E-mail Marketing, Content Marketing, Social Media Marketing and Others), by End User (Retail, BFSI, Education, Healthcare, Manufactuing, Travel and Hospitality, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention. The identification of hot and emerging players is completed by profiling 50+ Industry players; some of the profiled players are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.Com Inc., Accenture PLC, Adobe Systems Incorporated, SAS Institute Inc., Teradata Corporation, Neustar, Inc., Pegasystems Inc. The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026



Access sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/3081646-global-marketing-analytics-software-market-size-study-by-deployment



Summary

Global Marketing Analytics Software Market is valued approximately at USD 2.13 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.0% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Marketing analytics is a practice of measuring, controlling, managing and analyzing the marketing performance which enables marketers to evaluate the success of their efforts. It comprises of the processes and technologies in order to maximize the effectiveness and optimize the Return on Investment (ROI). Marketing analytics offer profound insights into customer preferences and trends, and allow them to monitor the online marketing campaigns. This solution further allows to monitor the respective outcomes which enables managers to finance as effectively as possible. Marketing Analytics Software helps marketing managers in the areas of customer surveys, product design, industry trends, and customer support. The rising adoption of cloud technology and big data as well as increase in social media channels are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and strategic alliance such as product launch and investment by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 02nd December 2020, Oracle launched MySQL Database Service with Business Analytics, performs transaction processing and business analysis tasks within the same database system. This software provides high-performance, lower-cost alternative to competing systems such as the Google Cloud SQL and Microsoft Azure SQL Database. Whereas, high deployment cost of marketing analytics software and easy availability of open-source solution is the major factor restraining the growth of global Marketing Analytics Software market during the forecast period.



The regional analysis of global Marketing Analytics Software market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the presence of a large number of companies and an increasing number of companies continuously foraying into this market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.



Major market player included in this report are:

IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.Com Inc., Accenture PLC, Adobe Systems Incorporated, SAS Institute Inc., Teradata Corporation, Neustar, Inc., Pegasystems Inc.





The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/3081646-global-marketing-analytics-software-market-size-study-by-deployment



by Deployment : Cloud, On-premise



by Application: Online Marketing, E-mail Marketing, Content Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Others



By End User: Retail, BFSI, Education, Healthcare, Manufactuing, Travel and Hospitality, Others



By Region:

North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027



Target Audience of the Global Marketing Analytics Software Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors



Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/3081646-global-marketing-analytics-software-market-size-study-by-deployment



Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Marketing Analytics Software Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Marketing Analytics Software Market Dynamics

3.1. Marketing Analytics Software Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Marketing Analytics Software Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Marketing Analytics Software Market, by Deployment

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Marketing Analytics Software Market by Deployment, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Marketing Analytics Software Market Estimates & Forecasts by Deployment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Marketing Analytics Software Market, Sub Segment Analysis

Chapter 6. Global Marketing Analytics Software Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Marketing Analytics Software Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Marketing Analytics Software Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Marketing Analytics Software Market, Sub Segment Analysis

Chapter 7. Global Marketing Analytics Software Market, by End User

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Marketing Analytics Software Market by End User, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Marketing Analytics Software Market Estimates & Forecasts by End User 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Marketing Analytics Software Market, Sub Segment Analysis

Chapter 8. Global Marketing Analytics Software Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Marketing Analytics Software Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Marketing Analytics Software Market

8.3. Europe Marketing Analytics Software Market Snapshot

8.4. Asia-Pacific Marketing Analytics Software Market Snapshot

….Continued



Purchase Single User License of this report at [email protected] https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=3081646



It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]

Connect with us atLinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter