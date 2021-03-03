Global Smart Labels Market Research Report 2024

A smart label is an item identification slip that contains more advanced technologies than conventional bar code data. The most common enhancements in smart labels are EAS Labels, RFID Labels, Sensing Labels, Electronic Shelf Labels, NFC Tags, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Labels in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Smart Labels Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Smart Labels Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Brazil Smart Labels Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Smart Labels Market 2019 (%)

The global Smart Labels market was valued at 7094.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 12540 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period. While the Smart Labels market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Smart Labels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Smart Labels production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Smart Labels Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

Brazil Smart Labels Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

EAS Labels

RFID Labels

Sensing Labels

Electronic Shelf Labels

NFC Tags

Brazil Smart Labels Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

Brazil Smart Labels Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Logistic

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Smart Labels Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Smart Labels Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Smart Labels Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)

Total Brazil Smart Labels Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Checkpoint Systems (CCL)

Avery Dennison

Sato Holdings Corporation

Tyco Sensormatic

Smartrac

SES (imagotag)

Zebra

Fujitsu

Honeywell

TAG Company

Paragon ID

Century

Pricer

Alien Technology

Invengo Information Technology

Multi-Color Corporation

Samsung

E Ink

