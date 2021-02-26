Halal Logistics Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening

A new research document with title ‘Global Halal Logistics Market Size study, by Component (Storage, Transportation and Monitoring Components), by End-Use Industry (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic / Personal Care, Chemicals and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027’ covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Nippon Express, TIBA Group, YUSEN LOGISTICS CO., LTD. , TASCO Berhad, Kontena Nasional BHD (KNB), MASkargo, SEJUNG SHIPPING CO., LTD., DB Schenker, Al Furqan Shipping & Logistics LLC , Northport (Malaysia) BHD. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2020-2027.



Summary

Global Halal Logistics Market is valued approximately USD 286.96 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.4 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. The growing halal industry has led to the widespread adoption of halal ingredients in food & beverage, healthcare and pharmaceutical sector, which result in fostering the growth of halal logistics market. The rising Muslim population across the globe coupled with their preference to consume halal ingredients to accelerate the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance, according to the Institute of Social Policy and Understanding (United States), the number of Muslim populations in 2017 was 3.45 million and grown to approx. 4 million till 2019. Similarly, according to Statista, the Muslim Population in UK rises from 6.3% in 2016 to 17.2 % by 2050. Furthermore, Non-OIC countries are increasingly relying on the Halal Food Industry and rising use of halal ingredients in beauty and cosmetics products are further strengthening the growth of the halal logistics market. Also, the increasing halal certification for various food & beverage ingredients tends to accelerate the market share of the segment. For instance, as the Indonesian government issued a regulation 31/2019 regarding the compulsory halal labelling law which must be carried out in the next five years. This law in the first phase is applied to the food and beverage products and is compulsion by October 2024. While, second phase covers the cosmetic industry, which will be a compulsion after October 2026. However, the restrictions enforced by the governments in the wake of COVID-19 have put more burden on the logistic service provider is the major factor restraining the growth of global Halal Logistics market during the forecast period.





The regional analysis of global Halal Logistics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the migration of the Muslim population from Muslim-dominated nations to India, China, and Southeast Asian countries is one of the major reasons responsible for the rise in the Muslim population in the region.



Major market player included in this report are:

Nippon Express, TIBA Group, YUSEN LOGISTICS CO., LTD. , TASCO Berhad, Kontena Nasional BHD (KNB), MASkargo, SEJUNG SHIPPING CO., LTD., DB Schenker, Al Furqan Shipping & Logistics LLC , Northport (Malaysia) BHD



By Component: Storage, Transportation, Monitoring Components



By End-Use Industry: Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic / Personal Care, Chemicals, Others



By Region:

North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027



Target Audience of the Global Halal Logistics Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors



Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Halal Logistics Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Halal Logistics Market Dynamics

3.1. Halal Logistics Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Halal Logistics Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Halal Logistics Market, by Component

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Halal Logistics Market by Component, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Halal Logistics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Halal Logistics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

Chapter 6. Global Halal Logistics Market, by End-Use Industry

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Halal Logistics Market by End-Use Industry, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Halal Logistics Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-Use Industry 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Halal Logistics Market, Sub Segment Analysis



….Continued



