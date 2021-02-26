eGaming Market Outlook: Competitive Intensity is Higher than Ever

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 28 pages on title ‘eGaming – Telco Value Propositions and Bundling Strategies’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as 2K Games, 3rd King, Activision, Alienware, , Amazon, AMD, AppBroadcast, Apple, Asus, AT&T, Atari, Bandai Namco, Bell, Best Buy, Bethesda, BioWare, Blizzard, Bungie, Capcom, CenturyLink, Comcast, Corona, Cox, Dell, Deutsche Telekom, dreamGear, EA Games, Epic Games, Etisalat, Facebook, Funcreate Myanmar, GAME, Game Closure, Gameloft, Gamerang, GameStop, Gamestream, G-cluster, Gearbox, Google, haVOK, Hotwire, HP, HTC, Huawei, Intel, kamcord, KDDI, Konami, Kongregate, KT, Ludei, Microsoft, Mojang, Movistar, MSI, MyRepublic, Naughty Dog, Netflix, Nintendo, nVidia, Oculus, Orange, Rakuten, Razer, Rockstar, Samsung, Sega, Singtel, SK, smashcast, Soft Gear, Softmap, Sonic, Sony, Square Enix, suddenlink, Sumimoto Corp., Target, Telefonica, Tencent, TIM, twitch, Ubisoft, Ubitus, UEFA, Unity, Unreal Engine, Valve, Vivo, Walmart, Xaitment

Summary

eGaming – Telco Value Propositions and Bundling Strategies a new Global Outlook Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the global eGaming market. It delivers deep qualitative insights into the eGaming industry, eGaming value chain and ecosystem dynamics. It also analyzes key trends in the eGaming industry and provides insights into telco eGaming monetization strategies, with a focus on cloud gaming.

The gaming industry has existed for decades, but it is still growing and evolving on the back of strong consumer demand and technological advancements. The gaming industry is transforming from a product-oriented model to a gaming-as-a-service model. Cloud gaming, AR/VR, fiber, and 5G are leading the new innovation cycles.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– eGaming taxonomy & market context: an overview of eGaming at a global level and analysis of the eGaming value chain and role of telcos.

– The eGaming ecosystem: an overview of the eGaming ecosystem players and of telcos’ role within the eGaming market. This section also analyzes the latest developments in the cloud gaming market.

– Case studies: this section analyzes the gaming value proposition, business models, and strategies of four telecom operators. It also details telcos’ involvement in the cloud gaming realm.

– Key findings and recommendations: the Global Outlook Report concludes with a number of key findings and a set of recommendations for eGaming stakeholders, including telecom service providers.

Scope

– Telcom operators are strongly positioned in cloud gaming through their connectivity services.

– Gaming add-ons can be used to help accelerate 5G and fiber adoption. Telcos can take a light approach to monetizing the gaming opportunity by dedicating specific fiber bundles with high speeds and 5G plans to the gamers segment.

– Selected telcos are even targeting gamer segments with specific bundles offering access to cloud gaming services.

– Several tech industry players – e.g., Google – have entered the cloud gaming market with subscription-based monetization models.

Reasons to Buy

– This Global Outlook Report provides a comprehensive examination of the eGaming value chain and business models. It helps executives fully understand the ecosystem, market dynamics, latest developments and value chain. It helps telecom decision-makers determine key eGaming (including cloud gaming) positioning strategies, formulate effective product development plans, and optimize return on investments.

– Four case studies illustrate the findings of the report, providing insights around different telco eGaming value propositions across the world, including services, monetization approaches and partnerships. This will help telecom executives craft adapted eGaming (including cloud gaming) strategies to unlock new revenue streams.

– The report discusses concrete opportunities in the eGaming market, providing a number of actionable recommendations for eGaming ecosystem participants, including telecom service providers.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Section 1: Taxonomy & Market Context

Defining eGaming and eSports

eGaming & eSports Technology & Consumer Behavior

….Continued

