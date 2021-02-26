National Broadband Plans Market – Know What Segments & Players Seeking Heavy Attention

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 25 pages on title ‘National Broadband Plans in Europe – Status, Strategies, and Objectives’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions and important players such as Orange, Vodafone, Openreach, CityFibre, BT, Polkomtel, Telenor, FIBIA, Sunrise, Swisscom, Open Fibre, MTS, Beeline, MegaFon, Rostelecom, Telefónica, Bouygues Telecom, Cellnex, InfraVia, Iliad, Lyse.



Summary

National Broadband Plans in Europe – Status, Strategies, and Objectives is a new Telecom Insider Report by HTF MI, provides an overview of the national broadband plans (NBPs) adopted by the governments in Europe and of the key strategies and mechanisms deployed to help achieve the targets set by the NBPs.



The report offers an overview of the efforts taken by governments in Europe to develop broadband infrastructure. It delivers comprehensive proprietary data and insights from research into NBPs adopted by European countries. This presentation-quality report provides an analysis of government initiatives and operator involvement in broadband infrastructure development. It also analyzes the key mechanisms and strategies deployed to support the NBPs.



Companies Mentioned in the Report

It provides in-depth analysis of the following –

– Regional market context providing FBB progress and analyzing the impact of economic development on broadband penetration in several European countries.

– Analysis of priorities set under NBPs such as targets, technology, funding mechanisms, and the role of governments as well as private operators.

– Case studies on two NBPs (the UK and France) with a focus on the analysis of targets, goals, government initiatives, operator involvement, and progress over the period.

– Key findings, detailing the analysis of NBPs on several parameters such as targets, funding strategies, preferred technologies, and strategies adopted by government to achieve the targets.



Scope

– The region features differences in broadband penetration levels owing to factors including differences in income levels, the maturity of the telecom sector, and the available funding for broadband rollout.

– European countries are mainly targeting to improve broadband penetration nationally, and to reduce the digital divide by improving broadband connectivity in rural areas.

– Numerous countries are targeting to provide broadband coverage with relatively lower speed in the short term, however, long-term targets include the provision of broadband services with faster speed.

– Several initiatives are being harnessed by the different broadband ecosystem players to improve broadband coverage, speeds and uptake. These include FBB wholesale agreements, forming infrastructure companies, open access fiber sharing models, 5G deployment, and government funding programs.



Reasons to Buy

– Develop an understating of national broadband plans through the analysis of targets, technologies, governmental support, operator roles, and funding strategies.

– Get best practices around the key mechanisms and supporting initiatives that can be harnessed to achieve national broadband plan targets.

– The report also provides a five-year forecast of the fixed broadband market in several European countries, developed using HTF MI’a rigorous bottom-up modelling methodologies, to enable executives to effectively position their companies for growth opportunities and emerging trends in demand.

– Two case studies illustrate the findings of the report, providing insights, success factors, and best practices from specific country NBPs; this will help executives understand both the challenges confronted in the real world and the strategies employed to overcome those challenges.

– Gain understanding of government goals and initiatives to make informed decisions pertaining to investments in broadband networks and technologies and optimize return on investments.



Table of Contents

List of Exhibits

Executive Summary

Section 1: Fixed Broadband Status in Europe

Fixed Broadband Status in Europe

Impact of Economic Development on Broadband Penetration

Fixed Broadband Drivers in Europe

Section 2: National Broadband Plans (NBPs) Status, Progress, and Strat



….Continued



