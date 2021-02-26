5G Enterpise Market Development Activity Ahead – This Could be Huge

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 24 pages on title ‘5G Enterpise Commercial Use Cases Update and Telco Go-To-Market Strategies’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as AWS, BT, China Mobile, Chungwa Telecom, China Unicom, CloudNet, Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson, KPN, MTS, Nokia, NTT DOCOMO, Orange, SK Telekom, Tata Communications, Telefonica, Telia, T-Mobile, Verizon, Vodafone, XL Axiata.



Summary

”5G Enterpise Commercial Use Cases Update and Telco Go-To-Market Strategies”, a Global Outlook Report by HTF MI, provides a status update on commercially-deployed or in trial 5G use cases globally, focusing on enterprise adoption of 5G Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communications (URLLC), Private Wireless Networks, and 5G Massive Machine Type Communications (MMTC) which is designed to support “massive” IoT deployments. It also outlines the go-to-market strategies that telcos have adopted for these commercial and in-trial 5G offers in terms of positioning and use case examples.



Commercial 5G launches started in late 2018, building up momentum in 2019 and 2020 with a focus on three primary enterprise use cases – 5G URLLC, MMTC and Private Networks



Companies Mentioned in the Report

AWS, BT, China Mobile, Chungwa Telecom, China Unicom, CloudNet, Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson, KPN, MTS, Nokia, NTT DOCOMO, Orange, SK Telekom, Tata Communications, Telefonica, Telia, T-Mobile, Verizon, Vodafone, XL Axiata



The report is structured as follows –

Section 1: Introduction – 5G Capabilities and Use Cases; a snapshot of the different kinds of primary enterprise use cases enabled by 5G, a status update with examples of use cases that have been commercially launched or are in trial, and, for each of the three subsets above (URLLC, Private Networks, and MMTC), a description of key characteristics, deployment drivers and service provider activity

Section 2: 5G enterprise case studies that align with the three kinds of use case described above

Section 3: Key Findings and Recommendations; we conclude the report with a set of key findings and recommendations for telecom operators to consider in their 5G strategies when selling to enterprises.



Scope

– Few network operators have launched standardized commercial B2B services following public 5G network roll-outs, focusing more on customized opportunities with private 5G. Exceptions include campus or venue use cases supporting both internal and public users, but there is an opportunity to provide effective solutions delivering coverage and bandwidth guarantees for enterprises where WiFi or standard 5G access is not good enough.

– Use cases in the enterprise that leverage 5G URLLC and MMTC (for massive IoT) are still in their infancy but should start to become more common in 2021. While there are aleady quite a few are in trials by enterprise customers, few yet are in large scale commercial deployment.

– Private networks have accounted for most enterprise 5G adoption so far, with industrial enterprises in verticals such as manufacturing, transportation, logistics, and utilities representing much of the activity. Telcos should meet demand with solutions that take advantage of their strengths in network implementation as well as complementary in capabilities in IoT and managed services.



Reasons to Buy

– This report provides a status update of commercially deployed 5G solutions (or solutions in trial) adopted by businesses, focusing on ultra low latency, massive IoT and private network solutions.

– The report offers an overview of several different use cases supported by 5G, and analyzes their key characteristics and deployment drivers. It provides a selection of enterprise 5G market activity mapped by each use case, including case studies of enterprise deployments and operator solutions.

– As 5G standards continue to be completed by the 3GPP in 2021/2022 there will be other capabilities of the technology that will spur on innovative use cases in the enterprise. In particular the industry is waiting for network slicing to be finalized, which will provide the ability for operators to offer service tiers based on QoS attributes or vertical use cases that can be customized to enterprise requirements.



Table of Contents

