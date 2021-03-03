Global Surfactant for EOR Software Market Research Report 2017-2026.

The concept of recovering oil by surfactant flooding dates back to 1929 when De Groot was granted a patent claiming water-soluble surfactants as an aid to improve oil recovery. Currently, surfactant flooding boosts oil production by lowering interfacial tension, increasing oil mobility thus allowing better displacement of the oil by injected water. Surfactant EOR improves the wetability of porous rocks allowing water to flow through them faster displacing more oil.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :

Get Sample Report of Surfactant for EOR Market in India – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 (wiseguyreports.com)

This report contains market size and forecasts of Surfactant for EOR in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Surfactant for EOR Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany Surfactant for EOR Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Germany Surfactant for EOR Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Surfactant for EOR Market 2019 (%)

The global Surfactant for EOR market was valued at 180.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 231.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. While the Surfactant for EOR market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-storage-area-network-san-switches-market-2021-size-development-status-type-and-application-segmentation-forecast-2027-2021-02-17

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Surfactant for EOR manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Surfactant for EOR production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Surfactant for EOR Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Germany Surfactant for EOR Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Anionic Sulfonate

Anionic Carboxylate

Other

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-vaccine-market-report-by-company-regions-types-and-applications-global-status-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-15

Germany Surfactant for EOR Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Germany Surfactant for EOR Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Onshore

Offshore

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Surfactant for EOR Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Surfactant for EOR Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany Surfactant for EOR Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Germany Surfactant for EOR Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/3d-televisions-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-02-11

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Stepan

Nalco Champion

BASF

GE(Baker Hughes)

Solvay

DowDuPont

Clariant

Schlumberger

Shell Chemicals

Huntsman

Halliburton

Oil Chem Technologies

Akzonobel

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/healthcare-provider-population-health-management-platforms-market-projection-by-latest-technology-global-analysis-industry-growth-current-trends-and-forecast-till-2026-2021-02-10

List of CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Surfactant for EOR Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India Surfactant for EOR Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Surfactant for EOR Overall Market Size

2.1 India Surfactant for EOR Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 India Surfactant for EOR Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 India Surfactant for EOR Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Surfactant for EOR Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top India Surfactant for EOR Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 India Surfactant for EOR Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 India Surfactant for EOR Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 India Surfactant for EOR Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Surfactant for EOR Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 India Manufacturers Surfactant for EOR Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surfactant for EOR Players in India

3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 Surfactant for EOR Companies

3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surfactant for EOR Companies

4 Sights by ProductContact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)