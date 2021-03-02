Global Near IR Camera Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Near-infrared light is one kind of electromagnetic waves in the range of visible and infrared light which cannot be perceived by human eyes. Near IR Cameras were developed on the basis of this, they refer to cameras with NIR sensors. Compared with DSC, Near Infrared Industry Camera has stable and reliable performance, is easy to install. Because of its Compact, rugged structural features, Near NIR Camera is difficult to damage. Thus, it can be used in poor environment and continue working for a long time. Near Infrared Cameras shutter time is very short, it can capture high-speed moving objects. Industrial camera can shoot ten to hundreds of pictures per second, while an ordinary camera can only take 2-3 images, there is a large difference between them. Output of Near-Infrared Camera is raw data, which has relatively wide spectral range, and is more suitable for high-quality image processing algorithms, such as machine vision applications, while ordinary camera image, which is only suitable for the spectral range of human vision, and after jpeg compression, image quality is poor, is not conducive to analysis and processing. Owing to the excellent performance of NIR Camera, it has been widely used in many fields, such as detection, transportation, and scientific medical.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6222269-near-ir-camera-market-in-india-manufacturing-and

This report contains market size and forecasts of Near IR Camera in India, including the following market information:

India Near IR Camera Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India Near IR Camera Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

India Near IR Camera Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in India Near IR Camera Market 2019 (%)

The global Near IR Camera market was valued at 812.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1064.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. While the Near IR Camera market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/rugs-and-carpets-market-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-sales-opportunities-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-07

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Near IR Camera manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Near IR Camera production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Near IR Camera Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

India Near IR Camera Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

CCD

CMOS

Others

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/foot-and-mouth-disease-vaccines-market-2021-global-industry-manufacturers-outlook-share-growth-and-forecast-2027-2021-02-04

India Near IR Camera Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

India Near IR Camera Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Industry

Measurement &Detection

Others

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/forgings-market-2021-global-analysis-growth-size-share-trends-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-02

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Near IR Camera Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Near IR Camera Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India Near IR Camera Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total India Near IR Camera Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

JAI

FLIR Systems

Allied Vision Technologies

IDS Imaging Development Systems

Basler

HORIBA Scientific

Lumenera

QImaging

Xenics

Photonfocus

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-it-professional-services-market-2020-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-05

Table Of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Near IR Camera Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India Near IR Camera Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Near IR Camera Overall Market Size

2.1 India Near IR Camera Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 India Near IR Camera Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 India Near IR Camera Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

…..Continued

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-826-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 203 500 2763 (UK)