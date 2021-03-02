Global Fire Barrier Sealant Market Research Report 2020-2026

Fire barrier sealants are specific type of sealants that help avert the spread of fire. They prevent the fire from spreading by sealing openings to fire-rated interiors of a building construction, floors, ceilings or wall assemblies. They are possessing fire resistant properties with exceptional longevity, as well as greatly reducing the formulation of smoke and other harmful toxins. They could also additionally act as an acoustic barrier by reducing the transfer of noise. Fire barrier sealants are paintable, and can also be easily cleaned with water.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fire Barrier Sealant in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia Fire Barrier Sealant Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia Fire Barrier Sealant Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Indonesia Fire Barrier Sealant Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Fire Barrier Sealant Market 2019 (%)

The global Fire Barrier Sealant market was valued at 627.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 720.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. While the Fire Barrier Sealant market size in Indonesia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fire Barrier Sealant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Fire Barrier Sealant production and consumption in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia Fire Barrier Sealant Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Indonesia Fire Barrier Sealant Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Elastometric Type

Intumescent Type

Indonesia Fire Barrier Sealant Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Indonesia Fire Barrier Sealant Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Industrial Building

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Fire Barrier Sealant Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Fire Barrier Sealant Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia Fire Barrier Sealant Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Indonesia Fire Barrier Sealant Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

3M Company

Hilti

Rockwool

H. B. Fuller

Bostik (Arkema)

Tremco

Everbuild (Sika AG)

Specified Technologies

Fosroc (JMH Group)

Pecora

Trafalgar Fire

Promat

Metacaulk (Rectorseal)

Entc Nuclear Technology

