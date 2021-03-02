Global Biochar Market Research Report 2020-2026

This report studies the Biochar market, Biochar is the solid product of pyrolysis, designed to be used for environmental management. IBI defines biochar as: A solid material obtained from thermochemical conversion of biomass in an oxygen-limited environment.

Biochar is charcoal used as a soil amendment. Like most charcoal, biochar is made from biomass via pyrolysis. Biochar can increase soil fertility of acidic soils (low pH soils), increase agricultural productivity, and provide protection against some foliar and soil-borne diseases. Furthermore, biochar reduces pressure on forests. Biochar is a stable solid, rich in carbon, and can endure in soil for thousands of years.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biochar in UK, including the following market information:

UK Biochar Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

UK Biochar Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

UK Biochar Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in UK Biochar Market 2019 (%)

The global Biochar market was valued at 502.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 699 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. While the Biochar market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Biochar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Biochar production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Biochar Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

UK Biochar Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Wood Source Biochar

Corn Stove Source Biochar

Rice Stove Source Biochar

Wheat Stove Source Biochar

Other Stove Source Biochar

UK Biochar Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

UK Biochar Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Soil Conditioner

Fertilizer

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Biochar Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Biochar Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK Biochar Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total UK Biochar Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Cool Planet

Biochar Supreme

NextChar

Terra Char

Genesis Industries

Interra Energy

CharGrow

Pacific Biochar

Biochar Now

The Biochar Company (TBC)

ElementC6

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biochar Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 UK Biochar Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Biochar Overall Market Size

2.1 UK Biochar Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 UK Biochar Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 UK Biochar Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Biochar Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top UK Biochar Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 UK Biochar Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 UK Biochar Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 UK Biochar Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biochar Companies in UK, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 UK Manufacturers Biochar Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biochar Players in UK

3.8.1 List of UK Tier 1 Biochar Companies

3.8.2 List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biochar Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – UK Biochar Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Wood Source Biochar

4.1.3 Corn Stove Source Biochar

4.1.4 Rice Stove Source Biochar

4.1.5 Wheat Stove Source Biochar

4.1.6 Other Stove Source Biochar

4.2 By Type – UK Biochar Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – UK Biochar Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – UK Biochar Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – UK Biochar Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – UK Biochar Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – UK Biochar Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – UK Biochar Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – UK Biochar Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – UK Biochar Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – UK Biochar Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Soil Conditioner

5.1.3 Fertilizer

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – UK Biochar Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – UK Biochar Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – UK Biochar Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – UK Biochar Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – UK Biochar Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – UK Biochar Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – UK Biochar Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – UK Biochar Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – UK Biochar Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

….continued.

