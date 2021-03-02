Global Drum Liners Market Analysis, Share, Size, Trend, Market research Report 2020-2026

Drum liners are typically constructed from polyethylene, and are designed to fit in either steel or plastic drums of various sizes. Available in multiple widths, liners help minimize drum cleaning and replacement (reducing waste) and prevent product contamination. They are used for storing and shipping a variety of materials, such as liquid and raw products, and can hold from a few gallons to over 50 gallons. Drum liners are available in various types, including round bottom, flat bottom, rigid and semi-rigid variations. These liners are often custom manufactured in various designs, with some featuring an anti-static composition.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Drum Liners in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Drum Liners Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany Drum Liners Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)

Germany Drum Liners Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Drum Liners Market 2019 (%)

The global Drum Liners market was valued at 143.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 169.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. While the Drum Liners market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Drum Liners manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Drum Liners production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Drum Liners Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)

Germany Drum Liners Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Flexible Drum Liner

Rigid Drum Liner

Semi-rigid Drum Liner

Germany Drum Liners Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)

Germany Drum Liners Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Industrial Chemicals

Petroleum & Lubricants

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals

Other Industry

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Drum Liners Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Drum Liners Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany Drum Liners Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Pcs)

Total Germany Drum Liners Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

CDF Corporation

Fujimori Kogyo

NITTEL

International Plastics

Protective Lining Corp

Vestil Manufacturing

ILC Dover

The Cary Company

Welch Fluorocarbon

Dana Poly

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Drum Liners Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany Drum Liners Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Drum Liners Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany Drum Liners Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany Drum Liners Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany Drum Liners Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Drum Liners Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany Drum Liners Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany Drum Liners Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Germany Drum Liners Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Germany Drum Liners Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Drum Liners Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Germany Manufacturers Drum Liners Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drum Liners Players in Germany

3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Drum Liners Companies

3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drum Liners Companies

…continued

