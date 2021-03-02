Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Probiotics are the friendliest types of bacteria and take up residence in our body from the day we are born. Probiotics are live micro-organisms which, when administrated in adequate amounts, confer a health benefit on the host. While the traditional delivery vehicle for probiotics was fresh dairy products, they are now found in many varieties of food, beverages, dietary supplements and healthcare products. In this report, the probiotic dietary supplement are counted, which include Nutrition Supplements, Food Supplements, Infant Formula, Other type probiotic dietary supplement.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Probiotic Dietary Supplement in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Vietnam Probiotic Dietary Supplement Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market 2019 (%)

The global Probiotic Dietary Supplement market was valued at 3315.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4405.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. While the Probiotic Dietary Supplement market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Probiotic Dietary Supplement manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Probiotic Dietary Supplement production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Vietnam Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Powder Stick Pack

Capsule

Tablet

Probiotic Drops

Vietnam Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Vietnam Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Pharmacy

Supermarkets

Online Stores

Hospitals and Clinics

Direct Sales

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Vietnam Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

BioGaia

Probi AB

i-Health

Winclove

Probiotics International Ltd (Protexin)

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Probiotic Dietary Supplement Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Probiotic Dietary Supplement Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam Probiotic Dietary Supplement Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Probiotic Dietary Supplement Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Probiotic Dietary Supplement Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Probiotic Dietary Supplement Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam Probiotic Dietary Supplement Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam Probiotic Dietary Supplement Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Probiotic Dietary Supplement Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Probiotic Dietary Supplement Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Probiotic Dietary Supplement Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Probiotic Dietary Supplement Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Probiotic Dietary Supplement Companies

….continued

