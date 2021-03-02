Global Functional Chewing Gum Market in Thailand – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Functional chewing gum is the name given to types of chewing gum which impart some practical function instead of, or in addition to, the usual enjoyment provided by a traditional chewing gum as a confectionery product. Examples of this include nicotine gum which is used to aid smoking cessation & so-called Think Gum which designers say they believe may enhance mental functioning. It could be argued that most gum (at least the mint varieties) provides some function in that they can improve bad breath, but such an effect is so widespread that the term ‘functional’ is almost always applied to gum with some additional function. Medical uses for ‘functional chewing gum’ include a reported reduction in the duration of post-operative ileus following abdominal and specifically gastrointestinal surgery.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6222649-functional-chewing-gum-market-in-thailand-manufacturing-and

This report contains market size and forecasts of Functional Chewing Gum in Brazil, including the following market information:

Thailand Functional Chewing Gum Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Functional Chewing Gum Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Thailand Functional Chewing Gum Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Functional Chewing Gum Market 2019 (%)

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-direct-marketing-market-2021-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-09

The global Functional Chewing Gum market was valued at 3295.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3609 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period. While the Functional Chewing Gum market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Functional Chewing Gum manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Functional Chewing Gum production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/petroleum-paraffin-market-size-trends-share-global-covid-19-impact-on-industry-overview-key-players-analysis-emerging-opportunities-comprehensive-research-study-competitive-landscape-and-potential-of-industry-from-2021-2026-2021-02-01

Thailand Functional Chewing Gum Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Thailand Functional Chewing Gum Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Tooth Protection Gum

Quit Smoking Gum

Weight Loss Gum

Others

Thailand Functional Chewing Gum Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Thailand Functional Chewing Gum Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Online Sales

Offline Sales

Competitor Analysis

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sales-intelligence-market-2021-size-development-status-type-and-application-segmentation-forecast-2026-2021-02-02

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Functional Chewing Gum Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Functional Chewing Gum Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Functional Chewing Gum Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Thailand Functional Chewing Gum Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Wrigley

Mondelez

Lotte

Perfetti Van Melle

GelStat (GSAC)

ZOFT Gum

Hershey’s

Think Gum LLC.

Miradent

Cloetta Fazer

Peppersmith

Nicotinell

Orion

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-private-space-market-industry-size-growth-analysis-and-forecast-of-2026-2021-01-05

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Functional Chewing Gum Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thailand Functional Chewing Gum Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Functional Chewing Gum Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand Functional Chewing Gum Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand Functional Chewing Gum Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Thailand Functional Chewing Gum Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026..CONTINUE

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105