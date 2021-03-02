Rice Market Research Report 2021

Rice is the seed of the grass species Oryza sativa (Asian rice) or Oryza glaberrima (African rice). As a cereal grain, it is the most widely consumed staple food for a large part of the world’s human population, especially in Asia.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rice in UK, including the following market information:

UK Rice Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

UK Rice Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

UK Rice Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in UK Rice Market 2019 (%)

The global Rice market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Rice market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Rice manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Rice production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Rice Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

UK Rice Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Basmati Rice

Jasmine Rice

Long Grain Rice

Others

UK Rice Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

UK Rice Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Household

Food Services

Food Industry

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Rice Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Rice Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK Rice Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total UK Rice Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Asia Golden Rice

Capital Rice Group

Thanasan Group

Ake Rice Mill Co., Ltd

Alobha

Kohinoor

Lal Qilla

Daawat

ADM Rice

American Rice

Gulf Rice Milling, Inc

REI Agro Ltd

KRBL Ltd

Kohinoor Foods Ltd

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rice Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 UK Rice Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Rice Overall Market Size

2.1 UK Rice Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 UK Rice Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 UK Rice Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rice Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top UK Rice Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 UK Rice Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 UK Rice Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 UK Rice Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rice Companies in UK, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 UK Manufacturers Rice Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rice Players in UK

3.8.1 List of UK Tier 1 Rice Companies

3.8.2 List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rice Companies

….continued

