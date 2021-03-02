Global PVDC Barrier Material Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) Barrier Material was one of the first polymers to be commercialized. Due to low gas and vapor permeability, it is widely used in the manufacture of food and consumer goods packaging, as well as in areas where high resistance to moisture and aggressive medium is required.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PVDC Barrier Material in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany PVDC Barrier Material Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany PVDC Barrier Material Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Germany PVDC Barrier Material Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Germany PVDC Barrier Material Market 2019 (%)

The global PVDC Barrier Material market was valued at 1285.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1407.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period. While the PVDC Barrier Material market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PVDC Barrier Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on PVDC Barrier Material production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany PVDC Barrier Material Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Germany PVDC Barrier Material Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

PVDC resins

PVDC latex

Germany PVDC Barrier Material Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Germany PVDC Barrier Material Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Food Packaging and Wrap

Pharmaceuticals Packaging

Unit Packaging for Hygiene and Cosmetic Products

Sterilized Medical Packaging

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total PVDC Barrier Material Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total PVDC Barrier Material Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany PVDC Barrier Material Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Germany PVDC Barrier Material Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

DowDuPont

Kureha

Asahi Kasei

Juhua

Solvay

Nantong SKT

Table Of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PVDC Barrier Material Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany PVDC Barrier Material Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany PVDC Barrier Material Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany PVDC Barrier Material Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany PVDC Barrier Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany PVDC Barrier Material Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

…..Continued

