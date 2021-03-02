Global Structural Glazing Market Research Report 2020-2026

Structural glass is glass which has gone through a manufacturing process to enable it to be used for structural elements of buildings. The resulting product enables walls, floors and ceilings in buildings to be transparent and can even be load bearing.

Structural glazing is a system of bonding glass to a building’s structural framing members utilizing a high strength, high performance silicone sealant specifically designed and tested for structural glazing. In structural glazing applications, dynamic wind loads are transferred from the glass, by the structural silicone sealant, to the perimeter structural support. The net results of this glazing technique are either four-sided systems, which yield an unobstructed glass surface; or two-sided systems, where horizontal or vertical accents can be achieved.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Structural Glazing in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Structural Glazing Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Structural Glazing Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sqm)

Brazil Structural Glazing Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sqm)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Structural Glazing Market 2019 (%)

The global Structural Glazing market was valued at 9082.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 10870 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. While the Structural Glazing market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Structural Glazing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Structural Glazing production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Structural Glazing Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sqm)

Brazil Structural Glazing Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Insulating Glass

Tempered Glass

Low-e Glass

Other

Brazil Structural Glazing Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sqm)

Brazil Structural Glazing Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Commercial Building

Public building

Residential

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Structural Glazing Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Structural Glazing Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Structural Glazing Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Total Brazil Structural Glazing Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

NSG Group

AGC Glass

Saint-gobain Glass

Guardian

Taiwan Glass

China Southern Group

Central Glass

Sisecam

Schott

Xinyi Glass

Vitro Architectural Glass

SYP

Kibing Group

Cardinal Glass

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Structural Glazing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Structural Glazing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Structural Glazing Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Structural Glazing Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Structural Glazing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil Structural Glazing Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Structural Glazing Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil Structural Glazing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil Structural Glazing Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Brazil Structural Glazing Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Brazil Structural Glazing Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Structural Glazing Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Structural Glazing Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Structural Glazing Players in Brazil

3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Structural Glazing Companies

3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Structural Glazing Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Brazil Structural Glazing Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Insulating Glass

4.1.3 Tempered Glass

4.1.4 Low-e Glass

4.1.5 Other

4.2 By Type – Brazil Structural Glazing Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Brazil Structural Glazing Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Brazil Structural Glazing Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Brazil Structural Glazing Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Brazil Structural Glazing Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Brazil Structural Glazing Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Brazil Structural Glazing Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Brazil Structural Glazing Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Brazil Structural Glazing Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

….continued.

