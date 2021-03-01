 Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR)  Research Report 2026  

This report studies the Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) market, Neodymium catalyzed polybutadienes are highly elastic polymers with a very high degree of resistance to dynamic stress, and retain these properties even at extremely low temperatures.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) in US, including the following market information:
US Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
US Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
US Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in US Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market 2019 (%)
The global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) market was valued at 2109.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2250 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.6% during the forecast period. While the Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) production and consumption in US
Total Market by Segment:
US Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
US Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Solid Nd-BR
Liquid Nd-BR
US Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
US Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Tires
Golf Balls
Conveyor Belts
Footwear Soles
Others
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)
Total US Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total US Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Lanxess
Kumho Petrochemical
Nizhnekamskneftekhim
Goodyear
Synthos
Eni
Sibur
Chimei
Firestone
Karbochem
CPNC
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Japan Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Overall Market Size
2.1 Japan Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Japan Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Japan Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Japan Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Japan Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Japan Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Japan Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Japan Manufacturers Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Players in Japan
3.8.1 List of Japan Tier 1 Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Companies
3.8.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Japan Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Solid Nd-BR
4.1.3 Liquid Nd-BR
4.2 By Type – Japan Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Japan Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Japan Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Japan Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Japan Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Japan Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Japan Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Japan Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Japan Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
Continue………….
