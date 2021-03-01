Global Activated Alumina SpheresMarket Research Report 2024

Summary

Activated Alumina Spheres Market in Southeast Asia- Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Activated alumina is manufactured from aluminium hydroxide by dehydroxylating it in a way that produces a highly porous material; this material can have a surface area significantly over 200 m²/g.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Activated Alumina Spheres in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Activated Alumina Spheres Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Activated Alumina Spheres Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Southeast Asia Activated Alumina Spheres Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Activated Alumina Spheres Market 2019 (%)

The global Activated Alumina Spheres market was valued at 635.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 746.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. While the Activated Alumina Spheres market size in Southeast Asia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Activated Alumina Spheres manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Activated Alumina Spheres production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Activated Alumina Spheres Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Southeast Asia Activated Alumina Spheres Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Φ≤5mm

5mm＜Φ≤8mm

Φ＞8mm

Southeast Asia Activated Alumina Spheres Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Southeast Asia Activated Alumina Spheres Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Refining

Air Separation

Natural Gas

Petrochemicals

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Activated Alumina Spheres Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Activated Alumina Spheres Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia Activated Alumina Spheres Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Southeast Asia Activated Alumina Spheres Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Axens

CHALCO

Huber

BASF SE

Porocel Industries

Sumimoto

Jiangsu Jingjing New Material

Jiangsu Sanji

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Activated Alumina Spheres Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Southeast Asia Activated Alumina Spheres Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Activated Alumina Spheres Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia Activated Alumina Spheres Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia Activated Alumina Spheres Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Southeast Asia Activated Alumina Spheres Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Activated Alumina Spheres Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Southeast Asia Activated Alumina Spheres Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Southeast Asia Activated Alumina Spheres Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Southeast Asia Activated Alumina Spheres Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Southeast Asia Activated Alumina Spheres Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Activated Alumina Spheres Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Activated Alumina Spheres Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Activated Alumina Spheres Players in Southeast Asia

3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Activated Alumina Spheres Companies

3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Activated Alumina Spheres Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Activated Alumina Spheres Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Φ≤5mm

4.1.3 5mm＜Φ≤8mm

4.1.4 Φ＞8mm

4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Activated Alumina Spheres Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Activated Alumina Spheres Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Activated Alumina Spheres Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Activated Alumina Spheres Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Activated Alumina Spheres Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Activated Alumina Spheres Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Activated Alumina Spheres Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Activated Alumina Spheres Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Southeast Asia Activated Alumina Spheres Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Activated Alumina Spheres Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Refining

5.1.3 Air Separation

5.1.4 Natural Gas

5.1.5 Petrochemicals

5.1.6 Other

5.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Activated Alumina Spheres Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Activated Alumina Spheres Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Activated Alumina Spheres Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Activated Alumina Spheres Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Activated Alumina Spheres Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Activated Alumina Spheres Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Activated Alumina Spheres Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Activated Alumina Spheres Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Southeast Asia Activated Alumina Spheres Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Axens

6.1.1 Axens Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Axens Business Overview

6.1.3 Axens Activated Alumina Spheres Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Axens Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Axens Key News

6.2 CHALCO

6.2.1 CHALCO Corporate Summary

6.2.2 CHALCO Business Overview

6.2.3 CHALCO Activated Alumina Spheres Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 CHALCO Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 CHALCO Key News

6.3 Huber

6.3.1 Huber Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Huber Business Overview

6.3.3 Huber Activated Alumina Spheres Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Huber Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Huber Key News

6.4 BASF SE

6.4.1 BASF SE Corporate Summary

6.4.2 BASF SE Business Overview

6.4.3 BASF SE Activated Alumina Spheres Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 BASF SE Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 BASF SE Key News

6.5 Porocel Industries

6.5.1 Porocel Industries Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Porocel Industries Business Overview

6.5.3 Porocel Industries Activated Alumina Spheres Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Porocel Industries Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Porocel Industries Key News

6.6 Sumimoto

….continued

