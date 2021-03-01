Global Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Research Report 2024

Modified Bitumen Market in India – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Modified Bitumen has high elasticity and thermal stability. An asphalt concrete surface based on Modified Bitumen is highly resistant to the formation of ruts, withstands high traffic loads, and is crack-resistant at low temperatures. There are three main components in Modified Bitumen production. Firstly, conventional asphalt is used as a base. Secondly, there is a plasticizer which gives the bitumen plasticity and improves dilution of the polymer. And the third component is the polymer itself. The process used to produce Modified Bitumen involves mixing these three components using a specific production process.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Modified Bitumen in India, including the following market information:

India Modified Bitumen Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India Modified Bitumen Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

India Modified Bitumen Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in India Modified Bitumen Market 2019 (%)

The global Modified Bitumen market was valued at 10110 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 11320 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. While the Modified Bitumen market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Modified Bitumen manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Modified Bitumen production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Modified Bitumen Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

India Modified Bitumen Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

SBS Modified Bitumen

Plastomer Modified Bitumen

Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen

Others

India Modified Bitumen Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

India Modified Bitumen Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Road Construction & Paving

Roofing

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Modified Bitumen Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Modified Bitumen Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India Modified Bitumen Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total India Modified Bitumen Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Total

Shell

SK

ExxonMobil

TIPCO ASPHALT

Colas

Nynas

Gazprom Neft PJSC

Lagan Asphalt Group

Baolirus

Guochuang Hi-tech

Xi’an Guolin Industry

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Modified Bitumen Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India Modified Bitumen Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Modified Bitumen Overall Market Size

2.1 India Modified Bitumen Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 India Modified Bitumen Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 India Modified Bitumen Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Modified Bitumen Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top India Modified Bitumen Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 India Modified Bitumen Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 India Modified Bitumen Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 India Modified Bitumen Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Modified Bitumen Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 India Manufacturers Modified Bitumen Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Modified Bitumen Players in India

3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 Modified Bitumen Companies

3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Modified Bitumen Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – India Modified Bitumen Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 SBS Modified Bitumen

4.1.3 Plastomer Modified Bitumen

4.1.4 Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen

4.1.5 Others

4.2 By Type – India Modified Bitumen Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – India Modified Bitumen Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – India Modified Bitumen Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – India Modified Bitumen Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – India Modified Bitumen Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – India Modified Bitumen Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – India Modified Bitumen Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – India Modified Bitumen Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – India Modified Bitumen Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – India Modified Bitumen Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Road Construction & Paving

5.1.3 Roofing

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – India Modified Bitumen Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – India Modified Bitumen Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – India Modified Bitumen Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – India Modified Bitumen Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – India Modified Bitumen Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – India Modified Bitumen Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – India Modified Bitumen Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – India Modified Bitumen Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – India Modified Bitumen Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Total

6.1.1 Total Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Total Business Overview

6.1.3 Total Modified Bitumen Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Total Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Total Key News

6.2 Shell

6.2.1 Shell Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Shell Business Overview

6.2.3 Shell Modified Bitumen Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Shell Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Shell Key News

6.3 SK

6.3.1 SK Corporate Summary

6.3.2 SK Business Overview

6.3.3 SK Modified Bitumen Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 SK Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.3.5 SK Key News

6.4 ExxonMobil

6.4.1 ExxonMobil Corporate Summary

6.4.2 ExxonMobil Business Overview

6.4.3 ExxonMobil Modified Bitumen Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 ExxonMobil Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.4.5 ExxonMobil Key News

6.5 TIPCO ASPHALT

6.5.1 TIPCO ASPHALT Corporate Summary

6.5.2 TIPCO ASPHALT Business Overview

6.5.3 TIPCO ASPHALT Modified Bitumen Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 TIPCO ASPHALT Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.5.5 TIPCO ASPHALT Key News

6.6 Colas

6.6.1 Colas Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Colas Business Overview

6.6.3 Colas Modified Bitumen Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Colas Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Colas Key News

6.7 Nynas

6.6.1 Nynas Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Nynas Business Overview

6.6.3 Nynas Modified Bitumen Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Nynas Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Nynas Key News

6.8 Gazprom Neft PJSC

6.8.1 Gazprom Neft PJSC Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Gazprom Neft PJSC Business Overview

6.8.3 Gazprom Neft PJSC Modified Bitumen Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Gazprom Neft PJSC Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

….continued

