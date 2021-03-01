Artificial Grass Turf Market Research Report 2021

Artificial Grass Turf is a surface of synthetic fibers made to look like natural grass. It is most often used in arenas for sports that were originally or are normally played on grass. However, it is now being used on Sports lawns and Landscaping applications as well.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Grass Turf in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Artificial Grass Turf Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Artificial Grass Turf Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sq.m.)

Brazil Artificial Grass Turf Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sq.m.)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Artificial Grass Turf Market 2019 (%)

The global Artificial Grass Turf market was valued at 2504.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3399.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. While the Artificial Grass Turf market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Artificial Grass Turf manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Artificial Grass Turf production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Artificial Grass Turf Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sq.m.)

Brazil Artificial Grass Turf Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type

Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type

Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type

Brazil Artificial Grass Turf Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sq.m.)

Brazil Artificial Grass Turf Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Contact Sports

Leisure

Landscaping

Non-contact Sports

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Artificial Grass Turf Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Artificial Grass Turf Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Artificial Grass Turf Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Sq.m.)

Total Brazil Artificial Grass Turf Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Ten Cate

Shaw Sports Turf

FieldTurf ( Tarkett)

CoCreation Grass

Polytan GmbH

Domo Sports Grass

ACT Global Sports

SIS Pitches

Limonta Sport

Edel Grass B.V.

Unisport-Saltex Oy

GreenVision/Mattex

Mondo S.p.A.

Juta

Condor Grass

Nurteks

Taishan

Victoria PLC

ForestGrass

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Artificial Grass Turf Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Artificial Grass Turf Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Artificial Grass Turf Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Artificial Grass Turf Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Artificial Grass Turf Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil Artificial Grass Turf Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Artificial Grass Turf Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil Artificial Grass Turf Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Brazil Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Brazil Artificial Grass Turf Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Artificial Grass Turf Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Artificial Grass Turf Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Grass Turf Players in Brazil

3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Artificial Grass Turf Companies

3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Grass Turf Companies

….continued

