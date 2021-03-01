Outdoor Umbrellas Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

This report studies the Outdoor Umbrellas market, Outdoor Umbrellas is a folding canopy supported by wooden or metal ribs, which is usually mounted on a wooden, metal, or plastic pole. It is designed to protect a person against rain or sunlight.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Outdoor Umbrellas in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Outdoor Umbrellas Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Outdoor Umbrellas Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Malaysia Outdoor Umbrellas Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Outdoor Umbrellas Market 2019 (%)

The global Outdoor Umbrellas market was valued at 848.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1101.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. While the Outdoor Umbrellas market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Outdoor Umbrellas manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Outdoor Umbrellas production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Outdoor Umbrellas Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Malaysia Outdoor Umbrellas Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Centre Pole Umbrellas

Offset Pole Umbrellas

Wall Mounted Umbrellas

Malaysia Outdoor Umbrellas Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Malaysia Outdoor Umbrellas Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Commercial

Residential

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Outdoor Umbrellas Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Outdoor Umbrellas Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Outdoor Umbrellas Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Malaysia Outdoor Umbrellas Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Shelta

Revolvashade

GALE Pacific (Coolaroo)

MDT

Caravita

ZHENGTE

Made in the Shade

MakMax Australia

UltraShade Umbrellas

Tropicover

Flexshade

Skyspan Umbrellas

TUUCI

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Outdoor Umbrellas Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia Outdoor Umbrellas Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Outdoor Umbrellas Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia Outdoor Umbrellas Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia Outdoor Umbrellas Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Malaysia Outdoor Umbrellas Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Outdoor Umbrellas Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Malaysia Outdoor Umbrellas Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Malaysia Outdoor Umbrellas Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Malaysia Outdoor Umbrellas Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Malaysia Outdoor Umbrellas Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Outdoor Umbrellas Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers Outdoor Umbrellas Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor Umbrellas Players in Malaysia

3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Outdoor Umbrellas Companies

3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor Umbrellas Companies

….continued

