Linen Market Research Report 2021

Linen is a textile made from the fibers of the flax plant. Linen is laborious to manufacture, but the fiber is very absorbent and garments made of linen are valued for their exceptional coolness and freshness in hot weather.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Linen in Japan, including the following market information:

Japan Linen Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Japan Linen Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Japan Linen Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Japan Linen Market 2019 (%)

The global Linen market was valued at 594.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 893 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. While the Linen market size in Japan was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Linen manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Linen production and consumption in Japan

Total Market by Segment:

Japan Linen Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Japan Linen Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Dry spun yarn

Wet spun yarn

Blended yarn

Japan Linen Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Japan Linen Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Bed sheet

Clothing

Bed linens

Decoration

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Linen Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Linen Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Japan Linen Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Japan Linen Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Kingdom

NZ Group

Siulas

Huzhou Goldrich Linen Textile

Long Da linen Textile

Jiangsu Chunlong Flax Textile

Yogi Yarns

STAR Group

Shibui Knits

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Linen Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Japan Linen Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Linen Overall Market Size

2.1 Japan Linen Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Japan Linen Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Japan Linen Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Linen Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Japan Linen Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Japan Linen Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Japan Linen Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Japan Linen Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Linen Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Japan Manufacturers Linen Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Linen Players in Japan

3.8.1 List of Japan Tier 1 Linen Companies

3.8.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 Linen Companies

….continued

