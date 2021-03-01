Outdoor Umbrellas Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

This report studies the Outdoor Umbrellas market, Outdoor Umbrellas is a folding canopy supported by wooden or metal ribs, which is usually mounted on a wooden, metal, or plastic pole. It is designed to protect a person against rain or sunlight.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Outdoor Umbrellas in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Outdoor Umbrellas Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Outdoor Umbrellas Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Southeast Asia Outdoor Umbrellas Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Outdoor Umbrellas Market 2019 (%)

The global Outdoor Umbrellas market was valued at 848.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1101.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. While the Outdoor Umbrellas market size in Southeast Asia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Outdoor Umbrellas manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Outdoor Umbrellas production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Outdoor Umbrellas Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Southeast Asia Outdoor Umbrellas Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Centre Pole Umbrellas

Offset Pole Umbrellas

Wall Mounted Umbrellas

Southeast Asia Outdoor Umbrellas Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Southeast Asia Outdoor Umbrellas Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Commercial

Residential

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Outdoor Umbrellas Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Outdoor Umbrellas Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia Outdoor Umbrellas Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Southeast Asia Outdoor Umbrellas Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Shelta

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Outdoor Umbrellas Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Southeast Asia Outdoor Umbrellas Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Outdoor Umbrellas Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia Outdoor Umbrellas Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia Outdoor Umbrellas Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Southeast Asia Outdoor Umbrellas Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Outdoor Umbrellas Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Southeast Asia Outdoor Umbrellas Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Southeast Asia Outdoor Umbrellas Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Southeast Asia Outdoor Umbrellas Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Southeast Asia Outdoor Umbrellas Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Outdoor Umbrellas Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Outdoor Umbrellas Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor Umbrellas Players in Southeast Asia

3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Outdoor Umbrellas Companies

3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor Umbrellas Companies

….continued

