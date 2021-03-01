Outdoor Umbrellas Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

This report studies the Outdoor Umbrellas market, Outdoor Umbrellas is a folding canopy supported by wooden or metal ribs, which is usually mounted on a wooden, metal, or plastic pole. It is designed to protect a person against rain or sunlight.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Outdoor Umbrellas in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Outdoor Umbrellas Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Outdoor Umbrellas Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

South Korea Outdoor Umbrellas Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Outdoor Umbrellas Market 2019 (%)

The global Outdoor Umbrellas market was valued at 848.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1101.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. While the Outdoor Umbrellas market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Outdoor Umbrellas manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report al

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Outdoor Umbrellas production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Outdoor Umbrellas Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

South Korea Outdoor Umbrellas Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Centre Pole Umbrellas

Offset Pole Umbrellas

Wall Mounted Umbrellas

South Korea Outdoor Umbrellas Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

South Korea Outdoor Umbrellas Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Commercial

Residential

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Outdoor Umbrellas Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Outdoor Umbrellas Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Outdoor Umbrellas Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Outdoor Umbrellas Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Outdoor Umbrellas Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Outdoor Umbrellas Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Outdoor Umbrellas Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Outdoor Umbrellas Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Outdoor Umbrellas Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Outdoor Umbrellas Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Outdoor Umbrellas Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Outdoor Umbrellas Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Outdoor Umbrellas Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor Umbrellas Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Outdoor Umbrellas Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor Umbrellas Companies

….continued

