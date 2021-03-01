Insurance Broking Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Edelweiss Gallagher Insurance Brokers, Global Insurance Brokers, Manappuram Insurance Brokers

The Latest Released Insurance Broking market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Insurance Broking market and provides information and useful stats on market structure, size and trends. The report is intended to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Insurance Broking market.

Insurance brokers are representatives of clients’ interests in insurance contracts (not insurers), and act as an intermediary between insurers and the insured.

A significant number of brokers have entered the Indian insurance broking industry, since 2003, when the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) allowed brokers to act as intermediaries. As of July 2020, 468 insurance brokers have been licensed by the IRDAI. Brokers are the preferred channel of business in India as they account for more than 70% of commercial lines (marine, aviation, construction, engineering, risk, and liability insurance). Further, the dynamic and conducive regulatory landscape in the country is expected to propel industry growth in the coming years. As the Indian insurance market continues to grow organically with increasing population and insurance requirements, there remains a massive opportunity for disruption through technology.

The total premium collected through brokers grew from INR 170 Bn in FY 2014 to INR 372.68 Bn in FY 2019, expanding at a CAGR of 17.00% during the 2014-2019 period

• On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into North America (the United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others), and Middle East and Africa.

• The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players. Some of these players include Aditya Birla Insurance Brokers Limited,• Edelweiss Gallagher Insurance Brokers Limited,• Global Insurance Brokers Private Limited,• Manappuram Insurance Brokers Limited,• Muthoot Risk Insurance and Broking Services Private Limited,• Narnolia Financial Advisors Limited,• Reliance Retail Insurance Broking Limited,• Share India Insurance Brokers Private Limited,• Tata Motors Insurance Broking and Advisory Services Limited,• Marsh India Insurance Brokers Private Limited.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated end use industries. These observations and impact are considered and factored in the final study and appropriate effect on growth pattern and sizing are shown in Market Factor Analysis for better elaboration.

Both bottom-up and top down approaches are utilized for evaluation of market henceforth In-depth market players profiling is delievered in study that allows ranking based on major clients being served in the market. Further, the ranking provided will be completely based on primary research which will be conducted through various CXO’s from various regions such as Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. On the basis of primary research analysis, the ranking for market share is evaluated and further triangulated with data extracted through various secondary sources to validate the information.

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

• The primary objective is to underline the competitive structure of Insurance Broking Industry.

• The research includes study of several small to medium-sized companies that compete with each other and large enterprises.

• Which segment has the potential to gain the highest market share?

• Identifying Untapped Geographic Market Territory with growth Potential of Insurance Broking Market

• Identify regional factors impacting production studied at Global scale.

• Insights on Regulatory & Economic policies by geography giving ease to Market entry.

• What product features & benefits offered by Industry players studied and broken down by diverse group of customer class.

• Correlate cost structure historical data with key business segments

Extracts from Table of Content:

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Insurance Broking Market Size

2.2 Insurance Broking Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Insurance Broking Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Insurance Broking Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Enter barriers in Insurance Broking Market

3.5 Mergers, Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Insurance Broking Market by Product

4.1 Insurance Broking Sales by Product

4.2 Insurance Broking Revenue by Product

4.3 Insurance Broking Price by Product

5 Insurance Broking Market by End User

