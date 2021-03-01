Wearable Devices Market May See a Big Move |Google, GOQii Technologies, Huawei

The Latest Released Wearable Devices market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Wearable Devices market and provides information and useful stats on market structure, size and trends. The report is intended to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Wearable Devices market.

What's keeping Titan Company Limited, Apple India Private Limited, Fitbit India Private Limited, Fossil India Private Limited, Garmin India Private Limited, Google India Private Limited, GOQii Technologies Private Limited, Huawei India Private Limited, Samsung India Electronics Private Limited, Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited, World of Play, Blott Sports Technologies Private Limited, Witworks Consumer Technologies Private Limited, Actofit Wearable Technologies Private Limited Keep Growing in the Market?

Wearable Devices market

Wearable devices are portable smart devices that are worn on the body. The portfolio of these devices include wristband, smartwatch, smart glasses, and pulse oximeters among others. With upgradation of technologies such as the IoT, robotics, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), the popularity of wearable devices has increased rapidly in the country.



Market insights:

In terms of sales volume, since 2015, the popularity of wearable devices in the Indian market has gained momentum. The sales volume of wearable devices in the Indian market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~27.92% during the 2020-2025 period to reach a volume of 20.10 Mn units by 2025. Beside smartwatch and wristband devices, ear-worn devices have become prevalent in India in the last two years. The ear-worn devices segment gained a considerable market share in 2019 that led to the notable development of the overall wearable devices market. The growth of the market can be attributed to improved awareness among people regarding fitness and wellbeing, along with technological advancements, and availability of high-speed internet connectivity. Furthermore, several government initiatives such as the National Digital Health Mission, Self-reliant India, National Health Policy, Digital India and Make in India are considered to be major driving factors. However, lack of data privacy and security, and high price range of smart products are likely to hinder the rapid adoption of these devices.

Market Summary:

• On the basis of the type, the market has been bifurcated into wristband, smartwatch, ear-worn, and other wearable devices.

• On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into North America (the United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others), and Middle East and Africa.

• The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players. Some of these players include Titan Company Limited, Apple India Private Limited, Fitbit India Private Limited, Fossil India Private Limited, Garmin India Private Limited, Google India Private Limited, GOQii Technologies Private Limited, Huawei India Private Limited, Samsung India Electronics Private Limited, Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited, World of Play, Blott Sports Technologies Private Limited, Witworks Consumer Technologies Private Limited, Actofit Wearable Technologies Private Limited.

