Digital Healthcare Market is Gaining Momentum by key players Lybrate India, NovoCura Tech Health Services(mfine), Practo Technologies

The healthcare sector in India has embraced digital transformation to improve quality and accessibility of healthcare services. In terms of revenue, the digital healthcare market in India was valued at INR 144.59 Bn in 2019, and is estimated to reach INR 884.50 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 33.92% during the 2020-2025 period.

• On the basis of the type, the market has been bifurcated into telehealth, mHealth, electronic health records /electronic medical records (EHR/EMR), and others (remote diagnostics and healthcare analytics).

• The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players. Some of these players include Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd., DocEngage Informatics Pvt. Ltd., Gem3s Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Lybrate India Pvt. Ltd., NovoCura Tech Health Services Pvt. Ltd. (mfine), Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Cerner Healthcare Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Philips India Limited, Siemens Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Wipro GE Healthcare Pvt. Ltd..

