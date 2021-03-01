Online Education Market Worth Observing Growth: Aeon Learning, Coursera, Duolingo, Individual Learning

The Latest Released Online Education market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Online Education market and provides information and useful stats on market structure, size and trends. The report is intended to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Online Education market.

Online education is an adaptable learning method that offers advanced teachings using the Internet, which contains electronic learning (e-learning), mobile learning (m-learning), web-based courses, and computer-supported distance education. Online education is provided in numerous ways, including online courses, massive open online courses (MOOCs), hybrid or blended courses, and certification courses.

With the increasing adoption of the Internet and a rise in awareness about e-learning, the online education industry is expected to witness promising growth during the forecast period.



Market insights:

The online education market in India was valued at INR 58.50 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach INR 502.85 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of ~41.02% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Ease of learning, adaptability, and vast collection of study materials have influenced the industry’s overall growth. However, the lack of accreditation and formal acknowledgment and the wide range of freely available content presents a critical threat to the sector’s development. The industry is moving toward adopting innovative technologies such as Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), Big Data Analytics, Blockchain, and others to improve the learning experience.

Market Summary:

• On the basis of the type, the market has been bifurcated into primary and secondary supplemental education, test preparation, higher education, language and casual learning, and reskilling and certification.

• On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into North America (the United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others), and Middle East and Africa.

• The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players. Some of these players include NIIT Limited, Aeon Learning Private Limited, Coursera Inc., Duolingo Inc., Individual Learning Private Limited, Simplilearn Solutions Private Limited, Sorting Hat Technologies Private Limited , Think and Learn Private Limited, Udemy India LLP, upGrad Education Private Limited.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated end use industries. These observations and impact are considered and factored in the final study and appropriate effect on growth pattern and sizing are shown in Market Factor Analysis for better elaboration.

Both bottom-up and top down approaches are utilized for evaluation of market henceforth In-depth market players profiling is delievered in study that allows ranking based on major clients being served in the market. Further, the ranking provided will be completely based on primary research which will be conducted through various CXO’s from various regions such as Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. On the basis of primary research analysis, the ranking for market share is evaluated and further triangulated with data extracted through various secondary sources to validate the information.

