Smart Underwear Market May Set New Growth Story | Chromat, Greenyarn, Cyrcadia Health

Smart underwear is a distinct garment that helps in preventing bedsores and all the ailments related to the lower body. Smart underwear also helps in reducing the risks of pressure ulcers in the base of the spine. This technology basically helps in improving the care of such individuals who are confined to their beds and wheelchairs. These smart underwear can be classified according to the IoT used as well as on the basis of smart materials used for the making of this underwear. The smart materials used in making these underwear provide anti-fungal and anti-bacterial, dry, breathable, thermal regulations, de-odorizing, and other factors as their key features. While on the other hand there is smart underwear that uses sensor technologies as well, that help in monitoring and tracking the various health-related things. These smart underwear use electrical stimulations that produce short-term contractions in the muscles which are compressed for a lengthy period of time which in turn helps patients to prevent bedsores. The use of smart underwear is also done for releasing back pains and hence tracking other body essentials such as the heart rate, body temperature, humidity controls, and others. The IoT based underwear has been launched newly and is yet to gain the markets. The companies indulged in the manufacturing of the IoT based smart underwear are included in the other players list.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Victoria’s Secret (United States), Chromat (United States), Greenyarn (United States), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), New Textile Technologies GmbH (Germany), GUNZE LIMITED (Japan), Cyrcadia Health, Inc. (United States)



A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title “Global Smart Underwear Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Smart Underwear market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Smart Underwear Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Global Smart Underwear the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Global Smart Underwear Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain. However overall estimates and sizing, various tables and graphs presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.



The Global Smart Underwear Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Briefs, Boxers, Panties, Others), Application (Individual Users, Hospitals), Size (Standard, Large, XL, Others), Distribution Channels (Online, Medical Stores, Super Markets, Hypermarkets, Others), End-User (Men, Women), Material (Cotton, Wool, Linen, Silk, PVC, Other)



Market Drivers

Changing lifestyles and Standards Fueled by Rising Disposable Income

Rising Old Age Population and Increased Number of Patients Affected With Many Health Conditions Are Envisioned To Bolster the Growth of the Global Market for Smart Underwear

Wide Use of These Clothing Technologies in the Treatment and Monitoring of Health and Rapid Urbanization Are Believed To Flourish the Growth of Smart Underwear



Market Trend

Increased Adoption of Technological Advanced Products and a Greater Demand for Smart Healthcare Devices Are Envisioned To Foster the Growth of Smart Underwear Market



Restraints

Availability of Substitute Products

Lack of Awareness Regarding Smart Underwear



Challenges

High Cost Associated With the Smart Underwear

Concerns Related To Health and Hygiene Regarding Among the Consumers Owing To the Usage of Smart Underwear



Geographically World Global Smart Underwear markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global Smart Underwear markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Global Smart Underwear Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.



