Building Information Modelling Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Intergraph, AVEVA, Trimble Navigation, Autodesk

Building information modeling (BIM) refers to a parameter based 3D model which can be used to generate design and plan out the entire lifecycle of a construction project. Numerous aspects associated with a construction project including architecture, planning, schedule and cost estimation, among others can be completely covered under a single 3D model with the use of BIM software. Thereby, a model created using a BIM software essentially works as a shared resource for information between various stakeholders in the construction activities. The BIM software has been widely adopted in order to avoid general issues during construction activities and reduce resource wastage. Numerous issues such as miscommunication, lack of coordination and delayed turnover between parties can be effectively addresses with the introduction of BIM software.

Latest released the research study on Global Building Information Modelling Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Building Information Modelling Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Building Information Modelling. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Autodesk Inc. (United States), Nemetschek SE (Germany), Trimble Navigation Limited (United States), Bentley System, Inc. (United States), Asite Ltd. (United Kingdom), AVEVA (United States), RIB Software AG (Germany), Dassault Systèmes (France), Archidata Inc. (Canada) and Intergraph Corporation (United States).

According to Market Analyst at AMA, the Global Building Information Modelling market may see a growth rate of 15.91%

The Global Building Information Modelling Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:



Type (Software, Services), Application (Architecture, Sustainability, Structures, Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (Mep), Construction, Facility Management), Project Lifecycle (Pre-Construction, Construction, Operation), Industry Verticals (Buildings, Civil Infrastructure, Oil & Gas, Industrial, Utilities, Others)

Market Growth Drivers

Optimized Project Performance and Increased Productivity

Enhanced Communication and Coordination Throughout the Asset Lifecycle Management Process

Influencing Trend

Government Mandates for the Usage of BIM in Developed Countries

Restraints

High Costs of BIM Software Required for the Execution of Processes

Long Training Periods Decreasing the Productivity of Companies

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Green Buildings

Need for Integrated Process for Designing, Collaboration, and Coordination in the AEC Industry

Challenges

Lack of information and awareness about BIM

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Building Information Modelling Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Building Information Modelling Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

