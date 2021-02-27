Barley Flakes Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace by 2025 | King Arthur Flour, Shiloh Farms, Bob’s Red Mill

The Global Barley Flakes Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

King Arthur Flour, Shiloh Farms, Bob’s Red Mill, Honeyville, Inc., Vee Green Organic Life Care Private Limited, Helsinki Mylly Oy, Briess Malt & Ingredients Co., NestlÃ© S.A., Kellogg’s

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Barley Flakes Overview:

Barley flakes are a natural and healthy food with no additives or conservatives made by husking kernels of barley, then flattening and rolling them. They are used as a hot breakfast cereal and can be used in granola, puddings, baked goods or as an addition to ground meats and stuffings. They contain nutrients such as carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals. It contains no added sugar thus suitable for diabetics. It contains unsaturated fatty acids that help to reduce the cholesterol level in the blood.

Barley Flakes Market Segmentation: by Type (Conventional, Organic), Application (Direct Family Consumption, Food Services, Other Food Applications), Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Online)

Market Trends:

Shifting consumer preference for organic products. The consumers are now more aware of their health and prefer clean label products.

Market Drivers:

The high nutritional benefits of the barley flakes is driving the barley flakes market. Increasing awareness about the importance of barley flakes in consumers leads to a high demand for the product. Barley flakes contain vitamins, carbohydrates, minerals and unsaturated fatty acids that have various health benefits.

Market Challenges

Less awareness of barley flakes is a challenge for the barley flakes market. There is less awareness in developing countries about the importance of barley.

Market Restraints:

Fluctuations in the raw material (Barley) prices and availability of the substitute products in the market are the restraining factors for the barley flakes.

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Barley Flakes Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Barley Flakes Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Barley Flakes market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Barley Flakes Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Barley Flakes

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Barley Flakes Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Barley Flakes market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Barley Flakes Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Barley Flakes Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

