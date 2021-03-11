Global Financial Cards and Payments Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Executive Summary

Financial Cards Registers Strong Growth In 2017, Driven By Demonetisation

Financial cards in India in 2017 registered healthy growth for the year. Growth was primarily driven by the demonetisation move declared by the government of India in November 2016.

Demonetisation Also Encourages Retailers

Furthermore, due to demonetisation, a large number of retailers started to accept cards as well, which was not the case earlier in 2016, especially with smaller retailers. Since the acceptance of cards also increased, this led to consumers using cards in almost every transaction, irrespective of the amount of the transaction.

Private And Public Sector Banks Compete Head To Head

Banks in India have always been dominated by public sector players; however, slowly and steadily due to their better product offerings and faster paperwork processing, consumers have been shifting towards private banks. Private banks, in an effort to reach out to more clients, offered longer working hours and assigned relationship managers to their customers who had an account with them for over two to three years, while also providing consumers with higher cashback and discounts.

Digitalisation Of Payments Will Prove To Be A Challenge For Card Usage Growth

As demonetisation drove consumers to use more cards, another relatively new payment system curtailed that growth somewhat. Payment wallets became quite popular across the country, especially in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, and also in rural parts of the country.

Payment Wallets Increase The Scope For Transactions

Furthermore, these payment wallets allowed consumers to carry out other transactions as well, such as payments for utility bills, recharging pre-paid mobile phone connections, and in the case of PayTM, the poster company for payment wallets in India, shopping as well. These applications continued to attract consumers due to their convenient usage, where all one needed was an internet-enabled mobile phone and one could make all types of payments.

Table of Contents

Financial Cards And Payments In India – Industry Overview

MARKET INDICATORS

TABLE 1 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2012-2017

TABLE 2 Number of ATMs: Units 2012-2017

TABLE 3 Value Lost to Fraud 2012-2017

TABLE 4 Card Expenditure by Location 2017

TABLE 5 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2012-2017

TABLE 6 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2017

MARKET DATA

TABLE 7 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2012-2017

TABLE 8 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2012-2017

TABLE 9 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2012-2017

TABLE 10 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2012-2017

TABLE 11 Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2012-2017

TABLE 12 Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2012-2017

TABLE 13 M-Commerce by Category: Value 2013-2017

TABLE 14 M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2017

TABLE 15 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2012-2016

TABLE 16 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2012-2016

TABLE 17 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Operator 2012-2016

TABLE 18 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Issuer 2012-2016

TABLE 19 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2017-2022

TABLE 20 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2017-2022

TABLE 21 Forecast Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2017-2022

TABLE 22 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2017-2022

TABLE 23 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2017-2022

TABLE 24 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2017-2022

TABLE 25 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: Value 2017-2022

TABLE 26 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

SOURCES

SUMMARY 1 Research Sources

Charge Cards In India – Category Analysis

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Charge cards is expected to continue being a niche category in India

Charge cards set to become more popular

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

International brands continued to drive growth of charge cards in India

American Express continues to lead

CATEGORY DATA

TABLE 27 Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2012-2017

TABLE 28 Charge Cards Transactions 2012-2017

TABLE 29 Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2012-2017

TABLE 30 Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2012-2017

TABLE 31 Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2012-2017

TABLE 32 Commercial Charge Cards Transactions 2012-2017

TABLE 33 Commercial Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2012-2017

TABLE 34 Commercial Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2012-2017

TABLE 35 Personal Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2012-2017

TABLE 36 Personal Charge Cards Transactions 2012-2017

TABLE 37 Personal Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2012-2017

TABLE 38 Personal Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2012-2017

TABLE 39 Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2012-2016

TABLE 40 Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2012-2016

TABLE 41 Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2012-2016

TABLE 42 Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2012-2016

TABLE 43 Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2012-2016

….continued

