Global Hair Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Premiumisation was evident in hair care in 2019, with a direction towards personalisation. Consumers were purchasing multiple products and no longer sticking to a single product for a long period of time. To capture consumers, brands were launching segmented products to meet many consumers’ requirements. The premiumisation trend was

not only about price, but could also be linked to brands’ positioning and recognition. Alganic is a product aimed at cancer patients, for example.

Euromonitor International’s Hair Care in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Hair Care in South Korea

Euromonitor International

June 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Category sees increasing premiumisation and segmentation

Online marketing support becomes increasingly important

Salon professional hair care sees important presence of local products, innovative formats also introduced

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within hair care

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Hair Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Hair Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Hair Care by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2014-2019

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Hair Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Salon Professional Hair Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Hair Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Colourants: % Value 2016-2019

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Salon Professional Hair Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Styling Agents: % Value 2016-2019

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Hair Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Hair Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Hair Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Hair Care by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care

COVID-19 country impact

Global trends gaining traction in 2019, increased regulatory requirements implemented

Players seek to attract customers with innovative new products in 2019

COVID-19 may prove beneficial if manufacturers can adapt to changing consumer requirements and concerns

CHART 1 Beauty and Personal Care Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Beauty and Personal Care Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

MARKET DATA

Table 14 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 15 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 16 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 19 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 20 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2019

….….Continued

