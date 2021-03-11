Categories
News

Global Goods and Services Tax (GST) Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

ABOUT THIS REPORT

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) was implemented in India to make the country a unified common national market. Under GST, all products and services are classified under only four tax slabs nationally, a shift from the earlier scenario of numerous tax brackets in different states. Implementation of GST would result in consumption of some products taking a hit in the short term due to higher GST rates, while consumption of products with comparatively lower GST rates are expected to pick up.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2548362-impact-of-the-2017-goods-and-services-tax-gst-on-beauty-and-personal-care-in-india

OVERVIEW

GST to have multiple benefits for the Indian Economy

GST aims to create “One Country One Tax One Market” by removing economic barriers between states. It will eliminate the present complex multi-layered indirect taxation system, making it possible for manufacturers to produce in one state and supply seamlessly across states without barriers.

PRICE ELASTICITY OF PRICIER DISCRETIONARY BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE PRODUCTS HIGHER
https://bollywood-entertainment.com/