Global Goods and Services Tax (GST) Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Pricier alternatives to necessity products and discretionary products such as body wash/shower gel, facial moisturisers, eye make-up, deodorants pumps, colourants and styling agents which are generally consumed by urban consumers have higher price sensitivity, hence will be impacted by even marginal price hikes due to higher taxes under GST.

ORAL CARE CONSUMPTION EXPECTED TO GET A BOOST WITH LOWER GST RATES

Oral care products such as toothpastes and toothbrushes have been classified as necessity products under GST and tax rate have been fixed at 18% from previous 24%. This move is expected to boost consumption of toothpastes by an additional 1.6 million litres and toothbrush consumption expected to increase by additional 6.5 million units in 2018.

HAIR OILS OFFER OPPORTUNITIES FOR INTERNATIONAL PLAYERS TO EXPAND AND PENETRATE IN THE INDIAN HAIR CARE MARKET

Many international players could suffer on the back of GST as they lack presence in the lucrative and now cheaper, hair oils category, where local companies reign. In order to capitalise on lower tax for hair oils, international players could look to tap into the premium segment of this market by targeting urban consumers with oils formulated from sophisticated ingredients.

OPPORTUNITY FOR PLAYERS TO TAP INTO FLEXIBLE PACKAGING TO OVERCOME HIKE IN TAXES DUE TO GST

Popularity of sachets within hair care and skin care makes flexible packaging the dominant packaging type for beauty products in India. Among various skin care categories, facial moisturisers is likely to account for over 90% of total flexible packaging in skin care over next five years.

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Scope Key findings GST MECHANISM AND BACKGROUND Implementation of GST in India a long-drawn process India’s journey for implementing “One Country One Tax One Market” How GST impacts entire supply chain through to end-consumer GST structure avoids double taxation, net GST borne by final consumer GST IMPACT ON ECONOMY GST to create a unified national market of 1.3 billion consumers Ease of business: GST to replace 18 existing central and state taxes GST to have multiple benefits for Indian economy Foreseeable challenges in successfully implementing GST PRICE ELASTICITY AND RETAILING LANDSCAPE Price elasticity of discretionary products higher compared to necessity products due to lower income levels Discretionary spending proportional to income level and affordability Traditional grocery channel accounts for 50% of beauty sales India offers diverse channels for shopping beauty products Price elasticity of pricier discretionary beauty products higher GST IMPACT ON BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE Oral care consumption expected to receive boost from lower GST rates Bath and shower: Bar soap to register comeback, premium end to be hit Colour cosmetics: Cheapest brands have the most to lose Hair care: Cue for international players to innovate in hair oils GST: Salon business and sales through salons to be impacted Skin care: Natural, herbal, Ayurvedic trend maybe hit by higher GST rates Packaging: Opportunity for players to tap into flexible packaging GST could impact the rising trend of men’s grooming in India Deodorants strong run in the Indian market expected to continue APPENDIX: IMPACT OF GST ON VARIOUS BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE CATEGORIES GST impact: Bar soap GST impact: Body wash/shower gel GST impact: Talcum powder GST impact: Deodorant pumps GST impact: Deodorant sprays GST impact: Eye make-up GST impact: Facial make-up GST impact: Lip products GST impact: Nail products GST impact: Colourants GST impact: Styling agents GST impact: Conditioners GST impact: Standard shampoos GST impact: Men’s pre-shave GST impact: Men’s razors and blades

