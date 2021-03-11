Global Hair Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

The health and wellness trend in Malaysia, as witnessed in other beauty and personal care categories such as bath and shower and skin care, has resulted in an increasing number of new hair care launches which use natural ingredients, or products that offer detoxification and purifying

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1369569-hair-care-in-malaysia

properties. Hair care that does not contain silicone are also gaining in popularity, as consumers become increasingly aware of the harmful effects of silicone on their hair; however, non-silicone hair care products…

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-activated-bleaching-earth-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International’s Hair Care in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/power-lawn-mowers-market-2021-global-industry-analysis-opportunities-size-trends-growth-and-forecast-2027-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Hair Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Hair Care in Malaysia

Euromonitor International

June 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Health and wellness trend continues to influence exciting new launches by hair care brands in 2019

Demand for convenience drives innovation in colourants and treatments

Multinationals continue to dominate hair care in 2019 due to wide product portfolios and innovative new launches

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within hair care

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Hair Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Hair Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Hair Care by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2014-2019

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Hair Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Salon Professional Hair Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Hair Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Colourants: % Value 2016-2019

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Salon Professional Hair Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Styling Agents: % Value 2016-2019

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Hair Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Hair Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Hair Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Hair Care by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care

COVID-19 country impact

Brands continue to explore use of natural ingredients in new launches in addition to offering multi-purpose time-saving products due to demand for greater convenience

Highly fragmented competitive landscape in 2019 led by international brands

Positive outlook for beauty and personal care over the forecast period, driven by demand for mass products

CHART 1 Beauty and Personal Care Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Beauty and Personal Care Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

MARKET DATA

Table 14 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 15 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 16 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 19 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2014-2019

Table 20 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 21 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2019

Table 22 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 23 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105