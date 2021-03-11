Global Paediatric Consumer Health Market Research Report 2021 – 2023

Value sales of a wide range of paediatric consumer health products are expected to post strong growth in 2020. In part, that growth is likely to be a reflection of Kenyan parents seeking to shield their children from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Indeed, demand for paediatric cough, cold and allergy remedies and paediatric analgesics, both of which can be used to treat symptoms of the virus, is set to rise considerably in 2020 after several years of relatively stable growth. While rising…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :- https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797544-paediatric-consumer-health-in-kenya

Euromonitor International’s Paediatric Consumer Health in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-impact-on-global-crisper-related-nuclease-industry-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021–2021-03-03

Product coverage: Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Analgesics, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Paediatric Digestive Remedies, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/renewable-naphtha-market-2021-global-share-trend-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-03

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/laptop-coolers-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-02-08

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Paediatric Consumer Health market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/oversized-cargo-transportation-market-report-2021-global-status-and-forecast-by-players-types-and-applications-trend-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Paediatric Consumer Health in Kenya

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Value sales of paediatric consumer health products set to grow in 2020 in line with parents’ concerns about COVID-19

Affordable generic paediatric medicines continue to grow in popularity

Multinationals expected to maintain their commanding leads in paediatric consumer health in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Slow but steady value sales growth projected for paediatric consumer health over the forecast period

Advertising and licensing to remain key to paediatric consumer health growth over the forecast period

Innovation in formats, flavours expected to support growth over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 6 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 7 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 8 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105