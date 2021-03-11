Global Fragrances Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

The growing momentum of the naturals trend in the US is challenging fragrances brands to renew their positioning, with premium fragrances adapting to changing consumer preferences faster than mass fragrances. Coty’s Calvin Klein, under cK Everyone, is capitalising on this trend, since the fragrance claims to be vegan, to have 79%

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1369555-fragrances-in-the-us

naturally derived ingredients, to be made of post-consumer recycled materials in primary and secondary packaging, and to be recyclable once consumers remove the pump. M…

Euromonitor International’s Fragrances in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-triple-negative-breast-cancer-treatment-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-03

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Fragrances market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-emergency-call-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Premium fragrances quicker to adapt to naturals trend than mass fragrances

Opportunities emerge for functional fragrances in the US that alter consumers’ moods

L’Oréal’s Clarins acquisition can push fragrance’s digital boundaries

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within fragrances

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Fragrances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Fragrances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Fragrances: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Fragrances: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Men’s Fragrances: % Value 2016-2019

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Women’s Fragrances: % Value 2016-2019

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Fragrances by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Fragrances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care

COVID-19 country impact

Sustainability initiatives in beauty gain momentum in the US

E-commerce registers rapid growth; expansion of clean and natural products

Return to positive value growth from 2021 after the COVID-19-induced 2020 decline

CHART 1 eauty and Personal Care Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 eauty and Personal Care Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 10 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 11 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 14 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2014-2019

Table 15 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 16 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2019

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105