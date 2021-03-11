Categories
Global Barclays Plc Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Euromonitor International’s report on Barclays Plc delivers a detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Consumer Finance market and the global economy.

Company and market share data provide a detailed look at the financial position of Barclays Plc, while in-depth qualitative analysis will help you understand the brand strategy and growth prospects of Barclays Plc.

THIS REPORT EXAMINES:

  • Company share by region and sector
  • Brand portfolio
  • New product developments
  • Marketing and distribution strategies

A detailed SWOT analysis of Barclays Plc provides strategic intelligence on:

  • Strengths and weaknesses
  • Category and country opportunities for growth
  • Challenges and threats from current competition and future prospects
  • Global and regional market positions

Table of Contents

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Scope

STRATEGIC EVALUATION

STRATEGIC EVALUATION
Key company facts
Financial assessment: Balance sheet analysis
Financial assessment: Income by business segment
Financial assessment: Card payments on the rise
Corporate actions: Acquisitions and divestments in 2014/2015
Executive structure and changes
SWOT: Barclays Plc
Key opportunities and challenges

COMPETITIVE POSITIONING

COMPETITIVE POSITIONING
Barclays falls in global share despite value growth in cards
Barclays catches up to global performance
Barclays remains static in share in Western Europe

MARKET ASSESSMENT

MARKET ASSESSMENT
Barclays strength rooted in Western Europe and North America
Barclays maintains a narrow financial card portfolio

CATEGORY AND/OR GEOGRAPHIC OPPORTUNITIES

CATEGORY AND/OR GEOGRAPHIC OPPORTUNITIES
Opportunities remain for Barclays to tap into domestic growth
Barclays to look to new markets abroad
Building Barclays’ presence in Africa
Barclays to develop mobile and digital offerings
Barclays’ focus on the home market can leverage lending trends

BRAND STRATEGY

BRAND STRATEGY
Marketing expenditure reaches a steady state

RECOMMENDATIONS

RECOMMENDATIONS
Focus on core segments and digital fronts to push growth

REPORT DEFINITIONS

Data parameters and report definitions

APPENDIX: COMPETITOR ANALYTICS

Competitor Analytics tool
Overview

….continued

