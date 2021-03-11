Global Barclays Plc Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2491323-barclays-plc-in-consumer-finance
Company and market share data provide a detailed look at the financial position of Barclays Plc, while in-depth qualitative analysis will help you understand the brand strategy and growth prospects of Barclays Plc.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-digital-audio-ic-market-2021-covid-19-impact-key-players-trends-sales-supply-analysis-and-forecast-2027-2021-02-11
THIS REPORT EXAMINES:
- Company share by region and sector
- Brand portfolio
- New product developments
- Marketing and distribution strategies
A detailed SWOT analysis of Barclays Plc provides strategic intelligence on:
- Strengths and weaknesses
- Category and country opportunities for growth
- Challenges and threats from current competition and future prospects
- Global and regional market positions
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-artificial-joints-sale-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-26
Table of Contents
SCOPE OF THE REPORT
Scope
STRATEGIC EVALUATION
STRATEGIC EVALUATION
Key company facts
Financial assessment: Balance sheet analysis
Financial assessment: Income by business segment
Financial assessment: Card payments on the rise
Corporate actions: Acquisitions and divestments in 2014/2015
Executive structure and changes
SWOT: Barclays Plc
Key opportunities and challenges
COMPETITIVE POSITIONING
COMPETITIVE POSITIONING
Barclays falls in global share despite value growth in cards
Barclays catches up to global performance
Barclays remains static in share in Western Europe
MARKET ASSESSMENT
MARKET ASSESSMENT
Barclays strength rooted in Western Europe and North America
Barclays maintains a narrow financial card portfolio
CATEGORY AND/OR GEOGRAPHIC OPPORTUNITIES
CATEGORY AND/OR GEOGRAPHIC OPPORTUNITIES
Opportunities remain for Barclays to tap into domestic growth
Barclays to look to new markets abroad
Building Barclays’ presence in Africa
Barclays to develop mobile and digital offerings
Barclays’ focus on the home market can leverage lending trends
BRAND STRATEGY
BRAND STRATEGY
Marketing expenditure reaches a steady state
RECOMMENDATIONS
RECOMMENDATIONS
Focus on core segments and digital fronts to push growth
REPORT DEFINITIONS
Data parameters and report definitions
APPENDIX: COMPETITOR ANALYTICS
Competitor Analytics tool
Overview
Competitors
Market Overlap
Treemap
Overlap Matrices
APPENDIX: INDUSTRY FORECAST MODEL
About Euromonitor International’s Industry Forecast Model
Soft drivers and the Industry Forecast Model
Growth decomposition explained
Significance and applications for growth decomposition
Key applications for Industry Forecast Models
….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105