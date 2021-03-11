Global Barclays Plc Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

ABOUT THIS REPORT

Barclays Plc is a leading bank in the UK, and ranks globally among the largest international investment and retail banking institutions. The UK-based bank has operations in 50 countries, with over US$2 trillion of assets. In 2015, Barclays appointed a new CEO in an effort to repair its damaged image and implement a recovery plan to streamline the business. The bank’s main retail operating regions are the UK, US and Africa, where it offers a broad portfolio of financial cards and services.

Euromonitor International’s report on Barclays Plc delivers a detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Consumer Finance market and the global economy. Company and market share data provide a detailed look at the financial position of Barclays Plc, while in-depth qualitative analysis will help you understand the brand strategy and growth prospects of Barclays Plc.