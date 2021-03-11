Global Barclays Plc Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

ABOUT THIS REPORT
Barclays Plc is a leading bank in the UK, and ranks globally among the largest international investment and retail banking institutions. The UK-based bank has operations in 50 countries, with over US$2 trillion of assets. In 2015, Barclays appointed a new CEO in an effort to repair its damaged image and implement a recovery plan to streamline the business. The bank’s main retail operating regions are the UK, US and Africa, where it offers a broad portfolio of financial cards and services.
Euromonitor International’s report on Barclays Plc delivers a detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Consumer Finance market and the global economy.
Company and market share data provide a detailed look at the financial position of Barclays Plc, while in-depth qualitative analysis will help you understand the brand strategy and growth prospects of Barclays Plc.
THIS REPORT EXAMINES:
- Company share by region and sector
- Brand portfolio
- New product developments
- Marketing and distribution strategies
A detailed SWOT analysis of Barclays Plc provides strategic intelligence on:
- Strengths and weaknesses
- Category and country opportunities for growth
- Challenges and threats from current competition and future prospects
- Global and regional market positions
Table of Contents
TABLE OF CONTENTS
SCOPE OF THE REPORT
Scope
STRATEGIC EVALUATION
STRATEGIC EVALUATION
Key company facts
Financial assessment: Balance sheet analysis
Financial assessment: Income by business segment
Financial assessment: Card payments on the rise
Corporate actions: Acquisitions and divestments in 2014/2015
Executive structure and changes
SWOT: Barclays Plc
Key opportunities and challenges
COMPETITIVE POSITIONING
COMPETITIVE POSITIONING
Barclays falls in global share despite value growth in cards
Barclays catches up to global performance
Barclays remains static in share in Western Europe
MARKET ASSESSMENT
MARKET ASSESSMENT
Barclays strength rooted in Western Europe and North America
Barclays maintains a narrow financial card portfolio
CATEGORY AND/OR GEOGRAPHIC OPPORTUNITIES
CATEGORY AND/OR GEOGRAPHIC OPPORTUNITIES
Opportunities remain for Barclays to tap into domestic growth
Barclays to look to new markets abroad
Building Barclays’ presence in Africa
Barclays to develop mobile and digital offerings
Barclays’ focus on the home market can leverage lending trends
BRAND STRATEGY
BRAND STRATEGY
Marketing expenditure reaches a steady state
RECOMMENDATIONS
RECOMMENDATIONS
Focus on core segments and digital fronts to push growth
REPORT DEFINITIONS
Data parameters and report definitions
APPENDIX: COMPETITOR ANALYTICS
Competitor Analytics tool
Overview
Competitors
Market Overlap
….continued
