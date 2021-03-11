Savoury SnacksBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Two factors are likely to influence sales of savoury snacks in Croatia 2020. First, the stay-at-home policy introduced in the country during the COVID-19 pandemic created a surge in demand over the first half of the year. However, every major sports event was cancelled, wiping out all the potential snacking related to them.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2595082-savoury-snacks-in-croatia

Euromonitor International’s Savoury Snacks in Croatia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, Other Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Salty Snacks, Savoury Biscuits.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fiber-optic-splitter-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-01

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Savoury Snacks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/smart-fabrics-and-interactive-textiles-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-22

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Savoury snacks in Croatia impacted significantly by lockdown and sporting fixture cancellations in 2020

Local player Adria Snack doo dominates sales in a highly competitive field, thanks to strategic merging and spin-off company

Health and wellness trend sees increase in popularity in 2020, but price remains a key factor in determining growth

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rice snacks to benefit from healthy perception among consumers across the forecast period

Premiumisation trend unlikely to pick up pace as price-conscious consumers favour economy products

Local players Kraš dd and Atlantic Grupa dd will vie for share in the rankings, in a highly fragmented arena

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Savoury Snacks by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105