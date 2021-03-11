Global Dog Food Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Driven by several factors, the small dog population in Turkey has experienced steady growth over the review period, especially when compared to medium and large dogs. The rise of urbanisation increases the small dog population, as smaller dogs take up less space and are

therefore more suited to apartment living. Furthermore, there is also a trend towards owning fashionable, popular small breeds such as pugs, French bulldogs and chihuahuas. This drives the demand for smaller dog food pack sizes,…

Euromonitor International’s Dog Food in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors

influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dog and Cat Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Dog Food in Turkey

Euromonitor International

May 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

The rise of urbanisation increases the population of small dogs, with a heightened interest in popular breeds such as Pugs, French bulldogs and chihuahuas

Growth is driven by owners increasing knowledge of their pets’ nutritional needs, investing money in food tailored to specific breeds, sizes and ages

Economy dog food records the highest growth in Turkey, boosted by the increasing number of volunteers who feed stray dogs with economy food

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Nestlé Purina PetCare Türkiye retains its lead, however, the players premium labels are losing share to mid-price dog food products

Tropikal Bahçe ve Evcil Hayvan Ürünleri AS records high levels of growth, benefiting from its portfolio of well-established, economy dog food products

Royal Canin is left on the shelves as consumers reach for lower-priced products, however, its share loss will be temporary

CATEGORY INDICATORS

Table 1 Dog Owning Households: % Analysis 2015-2020

Table 2 Dog Population 2015-2020

Table 3 Consumption of Dog Food by Prepared vs Non-prepared: % Analysis 2015-2020

CATEGORY DATA

Summary 1 Dog Food by Price Band 2020

Table 4 Sales of Dog Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Dog Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Dog Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Dog Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Dry Dog Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Wet Dog Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Dog Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Dog Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Dog Treats: % Value 2016-2019

Table 13 Distribution of Dog Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Dog Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Dog Food by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Dog Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Dog Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Price-sensitivity impacts pet care, however, the humanisation trend and an increase of veterinary clinics across Turkey boosts growth in the landscape

Humanisation, price-conscious consumers and the rise of health-focused pet food shapes the pet care landscape

International players continue to lead the landscape; however domestic players benefit from consumers trading down, partnered with wider levels of distribution

Convenience-driven consumers drive growth in e-commerce and supermarkets, with pet shop owners implementing omnichannel strategies to boost results

Economic recovery will drive the humanisation trend and increase sales of premium players, over the forecast period

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 18 Pet Populations 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 19 Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 20 Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 21 Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 22 Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2015-2019

….….Continued

