Global Dog Food Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Dog food continued to see strong retail volume and current value growth rates in 2020. The dog population continued to rise, and growth continued due to the increasing number of single people, couples without children and the elderly, who enjoy keeping a dog for company. Thai consumers are also spending more on their pets, due to
rising disposable incomes and as they are becoming increasingly informed about what constitutes a proper diet for their dogs. Traditionally, owners used to feed their d…
Euromonitor International’s Dog Food in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national
level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Dog and Cat Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Dog Food in Thailand
Euromonitor International
May 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Dog owners are more aware of the need for proper nutrition, boosting premium sales
Pet food launches target small and medium dogs
Greater acceptance of dogs in social spaces supports sales of dog treats
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Mars still leads, with constant innovation contributing to growth
Emotional marketing used to connect with owners
Dog lovers appreciate the growing number of pet trade fairs and offers
CATEGORY INDICATORS
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Growing pet population and social factors support strong performance of pet care
Move seen towards high-end products due to pet humanisation and rising incomes
Multinationals lead, but a local company leads share growth
E-commerce gains ground by offering convenience and variety
Greater awareness and increasing pet ownership will support forecast period sales
MARKET INDICATORS
