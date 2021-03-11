Global Dog Food Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Dog food continued to see strong retail volume and current value growth rates in 2020. The dog population continued to rise, and growth continued due to the increasing number of single people, couples without children and the elderly, who enjoy keeping a dog for company. Thai consumers are also spending more on their pets, due to

rising disposable incomes and as they are becoming increasingly informed about what constitutes a proper diet for their dogs. Traditionally, owners used to feed their d…

Euromonitor International’s Dog Food in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national

level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dog and Cat Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Dog Food in Thailand

Euromonitor International

May 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Dog owners are more aware of the need for proper nutrition, boosting premium sales

Pet food launches target small and medium dogs

Greater acceptance of dogs in social spaces supports sales of dog treats

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Mars still leads, with constant innovation contributing to growth

Emotional marketing used to connect with owners

Dog lovers appreciate the growing number of pet trade fairs and offers

CATEGORY INDICATORS

Table 1 Dog Owning Households: % Analysis 2015-2020

Table 2 Dog Population 2015-2020

Table 3 Consumption of Dog Food by Prepared vs Non-prepared: % Analysis 2015-2020

CATEGORY DATA

Summary 1 Dog Food by Price Band 2020

Table 4 Sales of Dog Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Dog Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Dog Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Dog Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Dry Dog Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Wet Dog Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Dog Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Dog Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Dog Treats: % Value 2016-2019

Table 13 Distribution of Dog Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Dog Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Dog Food by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Dog Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Dog Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Growing pet population and social factors support strong performance of pet care

Move seen towards high-end products due to pet humanisation and rising incomes

Multinationals lead, but a local company leads share growth

E-commerce gains ground by offering convenience and variety

Greater awareness and increasing pet ownership will support forecast period sales

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 18 Pet Populations 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 19 Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 20 Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 21 Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 22 Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 25 NBO Company Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 26 LBN Brand Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 27 Penetration of Private Label in Pet Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 28 Distribution of Pet Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 29 Distribution of Pet Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

….….Continued

