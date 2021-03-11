Global Dog Food Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Based on our social data, dog population growth rate in Taiwan reached a 10% high in 2010; now those dogs are getting old – and they are in large numbers. As dogs become older, senior dog owners age do as well, and as they start to reflect on their own aging needs, they are paying attention to similar needs of their aging pets as well. Pet owners

in their 40s or 50s that are more highly educated, enjoy higher social status and like to consider their dogs as family members are the pet owners that…

Euromonitor International’s Dog Food in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dog and Cat Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Dog Food in Taiwan

Euromonitor International

May 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Demand for senior dog food and health supplements and for qualified people to assist with long-term care for aging dogs generates new services and programmes

Trend towards owning smaller dogs continues to grow, but the Japanese Shibu Inu, a medium-size dog, has also become a wildly popular breed in Taiwan

Movement towards keeping smaller dogs affects consumption volume and packaging

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Value shares of leading multinational players erode as growing use of the Internet helps new and other smaller brands emerge

Local brands generate higher demand with affordable prices, better quality and effective marketing via the Internet, most recently through live stream shopping

Rising population of stray dogs in shelters creates opportunities for local brands to bolster their image while boosting sales of mid-tier brands in large sizes

CATEGORY INDICATORS

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Pet care continues to see strong growth, with rising demand for both pet food and pet products in 2020

Tech- and Internet-savvy millennials make strong targets for pet care players, especially for small and emerging brands offering innovative new products

Multinationals maintain their leading value shares in pet care overall with their strength in pet food, but domestic players are the major force in pet products

Value sales of pet care through e-commerce in Taiwan now account for approximately a quarter of total sales

Current value growth is set to exceed the review period CAGRs in all pet care categories over the forecast period, while pet food volume continues to slow down

MARKET INDICATORS

….….Continued

